Draymond Green puts up a vintage performance in win vs Spurs

I’ll be the first to admit it.

Draymond Green has absolutely stretched the capacity of Dub Nation (and NBA league officials) to put up with some of his shenanigans this season. Green’s name has often been associated with issues with referees, particularly after his 12-game suspension for questionable fouls. And there was the recent night he was thrown out early in the first quarter for arguing with calls, to the chagrin of Stephen Curry.

“I got ejected four minutes into the [Warriors-Magic] game. Just can’t do it… To Steph [Curry’s] point, I have to be on the floor and whatever that means. You just have to do that.”



— Draymond Green ️



(via @TheVolumeSports)

But let’s not forget that a big part of the reason he’s a future Hall-of-Famer is that he has a knack for responding to those disheartening moments with ferocious resolve. Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs, Green produced a performance that was truly remarkable in a victory the Dubs desperately needed.

Mega Draymond Green performance in San Antonio today. He had 21-11-6 plus six steals. Scored a bunch in 3Q to put Warriors up and just sealed the win in final minute with offensive rebound/kickout for Klay 3 and box out/forced rebounding foul on Wembanyama with 4 seconds left.

Draymond in the win:



21 PTS

6 REB

11 AST

6 STL

8-9 FG



Draymond in the win:

21 PTS
6 REB
11 AST
6 STL
8-9 FG

First player in NBA history to reach those numbers in a game on 85+ FG%.

Green also knocked down both of his attempts from beyond the arc; with a 3P% of 39% this season it’s clear that he’s got renewed confidence in his shooting touch. If the Dubs get performances like this from Green to close out the regular season, I highly doubt they’ll miss the play-in tournament. He’s a catalyst for this team for their highest level of basketball; when he’s in his flow, the team can be extremely competitive.

He’s a connector of teammates on the floor, and a guy with the basketball IQ and grit to disrupt any opposing offense. It’s on him, as always, to make sure he’s on the court to help his guys. I’m predicting another vintage Dray performance against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.