Warriors will need to protect home court to finish strong pre-playoffs

The Golden State Warriors head back to Chase Center this week after getting a big win in San Antonio to move 2 games up on the Rockets for the 10th spot out West. I know, it sounds insane that a team with Stephen Curry and core pieces of the 2022 championship team are fighting to stay alive at the very bottom of the playoff race in March.

But sometimes it be’s like that, I suppose. The Dubs now have to play with the cards they have left, which includes an upcoming battle with the 5th seeded Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. And the Warriors will get a chance to head back home to their friendly confines in Chase Center for this important contest.

Actually, those confines haven’t been that friendly to Golden State this year, as the Dubs have limped to an 18-19 record playing in front of their home fans.

Warriors lost at home to Chicago, San Antonio, NYK and Indiana in that span. At home. https://t.co/ZCrfgCGrRS — Sam Esfandiari (@samesfandiari) March 24, 2024

"We might need to stay in a hotel in San Francisco."



Steph has the solution to the Dubs' home struggles pic.twitter.com/Hs8Kt9wBwP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 30, 2024

That’s a bizarre stat considering Golden State built a dynasty out of piling up wins at home, whether at Oracle Arena in Oakland or Chase Center in San Francisco. Even in last year’s disappointing season, they were still 33-8 at home, good enough for third best in the NBA.

The most painful of the home losses this season is arguably the shocking buzzer beater they suffered at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The Jokers devastating 39-foot bankshot as time expired helped the Nuggets rally back from being down 18 and close out the game on a 25-4 run.

This exemplifies Golden State’s remarkable penchant for blowing big advantages this season, and it stings most in front of their home fans. This is a tough pill to swallow for newer Dub Nation members used to seeing Stephen Curry on the bench after three quarters of domination, towel over his head as the fourth quarter was relegated to garbage time.

Now, these contests are dogged battles where every minute counts. Golden State plays half of their final eight games at the crib. Surely the Warriors can summon inspiration from their home fans to prevail in their final stretch of the season.

That’s what the dynastic Warriors of old would do in front of their faithful; will this team pick up that good energy now that they need it most?