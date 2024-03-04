Warriors News:

Here’s Steve Kerr postgame after the 52-point loss in Boston. He said it didn’t concern him, “flush it”, and discusses the decision to have Draymond Green sag off Jaylen Brown.



Also: Brandin Podziemski will return on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/MSOmPEwPtC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 3, 2024

The Golden State Warriors, dragging at the end of a successful trip and adjusting to the announced absence of Kristaps Porziņģis, rerouted their defensive game plan against the Boston Celtics not long before tipoff Sunday afternoon. “Like 15 minutes before we left the locker room,” Draymond Green estimated. The main crux of the strategy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr relayed after the game but was obvious to anyone who watched, involved Green guarding Jaylen Brown but not staying attached to him. Green sagged off Brown in an attempt to muck up the paint. “We wanted Draymond to be able to help on drives and make sure we weren’t giving up easy stuff,” Kerr said.

Before his Golden State Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, Steve Kerr said the NBA has gone too far in giving advantages to offensive players. “I think there just needs to be a general rule: No bulls— allowed. Really. It’s the truth,” Kerr said. “And I could go through a tape with you and show you: A guy dribbles off a high ball screen and the defender tries to fight over (the screen) and the guy (with the ball) jumps backwards and the ref calls a foul. Like, what are we doing? Can you imagine calling that in the pickup game? It would start a fight. We just have to get back to (determining) what’s basketball.”

Following the Warriors’ convincing 120-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday at Scotiabank Arena, coach Steve Kerr shared that the delay Golden State faced is the worst he has experienced in his NBA career — one that spans over three decades. “Last night was brutal; that’s the worst travel circumstances I’ve ever been involved with in the NBA,” Kerr told reporters. “I think we got in bed at eight o’clock this morning. The guys slept during the day, woke up and came to the game. So it was pretty rough. But I’m proud of the group for the way they competed, like I said after that slow start — which was understandable — we really locked in and did a good job.”

"I'm told Andrew Wiggins is dealing and tending to a serious family matter right now, and the Warriors are giving him his space, they're giving him his time."@ShamsCharania updates on Andrew Wiggins.



: https://t.co/oxMs3CAEGu pic.twitter.com/f482FRMcBa — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 1, 2024

NBA News:

“I feel like I’m still that threat out on the floor and I am still able to do the things that I was doing 10 years ago,” James said after the Lakers’ 124-114 loss. “And some things I was doing 20 years ago, which is weird to say.” James finished with 26 points, putting his career total at 40,017 career points. “No one has ever done it,” James said earlier this week when asked about the point total. “And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it’s pretty cool. Does it sit at the top of the things I’ve done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t it? To be able to accomplish things in this league, with the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA, this has been a dream of mine, and to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career, they all mean something to me. “Obviously, there’s a pecking order of which [accomplishments] are higher than others, but I would be lying to you if I said it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”

Jusuf Nurkic broke the Suns’ franchise record with 31 rebounds, the most in an NBA game in 13 years, but he didn’t want to talk much about the feat after a 118-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Nurkic and Phoenix coach Frank Vogel spoke critically of some missed foul calls after the Thunder escaped with the victory despite blowing a 24-point lead. “I don’t know, man, I’m just trying to do my role the best I can. But it’s kind of really messed up when you have 13 offensive rebounds and 16 shots then zero free throws,” Nurkic said. “As hard as I work, and I feel like [I’m] getting fouled as [much as] anybody in the league. “And I’m not here saying — we lost the game, it is what it is — [but] it’s just, it’s not really common sense. At least one [free throw]. [To] not even have one? But I know it happens. I ain’t the first one, and I ain’t going to be the last, either, unfortunately.”

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

For all of Green’s positive reputation as a defender, one aspect of his defense that has always treaded a thin line between risky and outright reckless is his tendency to not guard players on the perimeter who aren’t perceived as outside shooting threats on the scouting report. Green doesn’t even bother to do a soft closeout/contest to make such personnel think a bit — on the contrary, he gives them all the time in the world to pull up comfortably. I get that Brown is not an elite shooter by any means and that if there’s anyone the Warriors are comfortable sagging off of to keep Green as a roamer and rim protector (and there’s not much to choose from, given the Celtics’ loaded shooting talent), it’s Brown. But he’s good enough to the point where if you give him an open look — and keep giving him open looks — he’ll drill them in your face. As Green learned when he opted to let him shoot

Moses Moody 32 minutes, 17 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 7-for-13 shooting, 3-for-5 threes, 65.4% TS, +17 First, an admission. During Thursday’s grades, I gave Moody a decent but not great grade, acknowledging his good defense but knocking him for shooting inefficiently. I was justifiably called out in the comment section for not putting enough emphasis on just how good Moody’s defense was on All-Star Jalen Brunson. Those comments were correct. Moody deserved a better grade and, thankfully, I didn’t have to wait long to get a second chance. The third-year guard was clearly the Warriors best player in the opening minutes ... the only one who didn’t look like he’d been on that delayed red-eye flight. He made a triple on the first possession of the game, and scored the team’s first seven points. But it was his energy that really stood out, in all facets of the game. He was flying around the court on defense and racing back on offense. He was aggressive rebounding and frequently attacked the rim. Like Kuminga and Curry, he could have had an even nicer statistical night with a more normal whistle. Just a spectacular game — one of the best of his career. Grade: A+ Post-game bonus: Best plus/minus on the team.

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.