A brief history of embarrassing losses in great seasons

The Golden State Warriors had a bad loss on Sunday. A really, really, really bad loss. An embarrassing loss. A pathetic loss. I’m sure you’ve publicly and privately said about 25 other adjectives and qualifiers for said loss, a 52-point shellacking at the hands of the Eastern Conference’s elite, the Boston Celtics, which brought their eight-game road win streak to a rubber-burning screech of a halt.

Bad losses happen. Hell, really bad losses happen. Admittedly not usually like this — this was only the sixth time in franchise history that the organization had lost by 50 or more points, with a 53-point loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2021 being the only other time it’s happened in the last 50 years.

But still. Bad losses happen, even to good teams.

The Warriors are still trying to prove they’re a good team. A fantastic February earned Steve Kerr Coach of the Month honors and put the Dubs squarely back in the playoff picture, looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. They’ll have to figure out how to sustain that, how to improve on that, and how to beat some really good Western Conference teams before they need to even consider ways to best the Celtics — the overwhelming favorites in the East — in a seven-game series.

They probably won’t. Them’s just the odds. But maybe they will! This game, while succeeding in burning your eyeballs and making you think about when MLB Opening Day is, did not succeed in swiftly eliminating the Warriors from title or even playoff contention. It was just a nasty, awful, no good game that everyone will try to forget about soon.

Except the Celtics.

To prove that one bad game doesn’t need to doom the whole season, here are a few prior embarrassing losses that the Warriors have suffered in their four recent championship seasons.

December 23, 2014 @ the Los Angeles Lakers: 115-105

Let’s start with a stretch. In the Warriors first championship season, they were so young, so fresh, and so hell bent on proving they belonged, that they showed up to nearly every game. It was a season shockingly devoid of ugly losses, and you really can’t expect the core — now deep into their 30s, with their spots in the Hall of Fame locked, and rings already filling up 80% of a hand — to replicate.

So while this loss may not have been embarrassing, per se, it was extremely ugly and worrisome. The Dubs had taken the world by storm, jumping out to a 23-3 start to the season. They were, like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder this year, a team that looked the part in the standings, but with gigantic question marks as to whether they were old enough, experienced enough, and poised enough to win the meaningful games.

Late December brought a chance to prove they could. They had a holiday vacation in Los Angeles, with an appetizer against a struggling Lakers squad that would finish 14th in the West with just 21 wins, followed by a high-profile showing against the Clippers on Christmas Day.

Facing a Lakers team starting a fearsome fivesome of Ronnie Price, Wesley Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Jordan Hill, and Ed Davis, the Dubs got destroyed, and entered the fourth quarter trailing by 22 points before the garbage-time crew made things more respectable. Our headline for the game, which broke a streak of 18 wins in 19 games, read “Warriors on pace to win 69 games somehow lose 105-115 to Lakers,” with a subheader that was more succinct: “S************* happens.”

Two days later they completely fell apart in the fourth quarter (sound familiar?), scoring just 16 points en route to a 14-point loss to the Clippers. Perhaps the losses weren’t embarrassing, but they made you question whether the Warriors were nearly as good as you thought.

October 25, 2016 vs. the San Antonio Spurs: 129-100

Now the Warriors were in a different spot. They had won the 2015 championship and proven themselves as perennial contenders. The year prior they had won an NBA record 73 games in the regular season and, after falling a few points shy of a repeat, had reloaded by adding one of the three best players in the world, Kevin Durant.

Before the season began, people were already speculating as to how many games the Warriors would win ... could anyone really beat this team? After going 73-9 and then adding one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, the narratives of predestined domination were written left and right.

And then the Warriors forgot to show up for the very first game of the season, getting thoroughly dismantled from the opening tip against a Spurs team that delighted in ruining the NBA’s fun little opening night story.

November 4, 2016 @ the Los Angeles Lakers: 117-97

Another bad loss to another bad Lakers team. The Warriors had rebounded from that awful Spurs loss with four consecutive wins (three of which came on the road) by a combined 63 points. Any overreaction to the Spurs game was gone. You thought.

Then they visited a Lakers team that would win just 26 games, starting a — in hindsight, hilarious starting five of D’Angelo Russell (in his second year), Nick Young, Luol Deng, Julius Randle (in his third year), and Timofey Mozgov. They were quickly brought back to earth.

June 9, 2017 @ the Cleveland Cavaliers: 137-116

This was perhaps the least embarrassing 21-point loss a championship contender could muster. It came in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, with both teams seemingly already aware that the Dubs would win the title.

But, still facing the demons of blowing a 3-1 lead to the same Cavs team just one year prior, the Dubs had a chance to complete the unthinkable: a perfect 16-0 postseason run. Instead, they never showed up for the clinching game, allowed the “gonna blow a 3-0 lead now???” narratives to creep in, and had to wait three days to finish the job.

January 30, 2018 @ the Utah Jazz: 129-99

The Warriors were still championship favorites at this point, but it was an ugly mark in an otherwise glorious season. While the Jazz would go on a tear at the end of the year, they were just 21-28 when this game began, and took it to the Dubs all night long.

Earlier in the month, Golden State had lost by 19, at home, to a decidedly mediocre Clippers team. A week after this loss to the Jazz, they would lose by 20 points, at home, to the Thunder.

None of those losses felt OK.

April 10, 2018 at the Utah Jazz: 119-79

This was a scary game. The Warriors had been without Steph Curry for awhile, and we’re trying to prove they could win without him ahead of a dangerous playoff slate. They’d gone 7-9 over their last 16 contests before this game.

And worst of all? It was the final game of the regular season. The final tune-up to prove they could pull it together without Curry before facing off against the Spurs.

They trailed by 17 points after the first quarter and were down 62-33 at the half. In hindsight, it’s easy to have optimism and realism about how the Dubs would figure things out. At the time? This was a damn scary 40-point loss. A loss that prompted our Daniel Hardee to write an emergency column titled “Four red alert questions from Dub Nation to Warriors after loss to Jazz.” One of those questions was, “Can the Warriors get bounced in the first round?” Another was, “Can the Warriors flip the switch?”

May 16, 2018 @ the Houston Rockets: 127-105

The Warriors overcame that scare against the Jazz and cruised past the Spurs in the first round and the Pelicans in the semis. Then came the dangerous Rockets, who had bested the Warriors by a staggering seven wins in the regular season.

After taking Game 1 of the series — on the road, no less — the Dubs looked beyond vulnerable in Game 2, getting outscored in every quarter. It looked like the tide was shifting, and while the Rockets would go up 3-2 in the series, we all know how things ended.

February 9, 2022 @ the Utah Jazz: 111-89

Utah sure gives Golden State fits, doesn’t it?

Perhaps a 22-point road loss isn’t really that embarrassing, especially since the Dubs were without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. But it showed some holes in the armor. It ended a nine-game winning streak so emphatically that it called to question the legitimacy of that winning streak.

Which turned out to be fair, because...

March 28, 2022 @ the Memphis Grizzlies: 123-95

Injuries and rest made this an acceptable loss, even in blowout fashion. The Dubs were starting third-year Jordan Poole and rookie Jonathan Kuminga alongside Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and Andrew Wiggins. But it was still an emphatic loss, followed up by a less-emphatic loss against the Suns two days later.

Starting with that early February blowout against the Jazz, and ending with the final game of March, the Warriors had tumbled to a 7-16 record over more than a quarter of the season. They had just five regular season games remaining before a playoff run that was likely to include a date with this same Grizzlies team.

Speaking of wich...

May 11, 2022 @ the Memphis Grizzlies: 134-95

This was a loss. My goodness, this was a loss. Tensions were high between the dynastic Dubs and the upstart Grizzlies. There was trash talk, violent plays, shots fired through the media.

Through it all, Golden State led 3-1 before a Game 5 in Memphis ... and a chance to end the Grizzlies shot at a rivalry on that cocky young team’s court.

Instead, the Dubs got ran off it, setting up what felt like a must-win Game 6. You don’t really want Game 7 to be on the road against a team that just beat you by 39 points there.

We’ll never know if Game 6 actually was a must-win, because the Warriors won it. And then won eight more games to hoist another trophy.

Should they pull off the remarkable and do the same this year, there will be no shortage of lopsided losses to look back on with a shrug.