Steve Kerr named February Western Conference Coach of the Month

On March 4th, Steve Kerr was named the February 2024 Western Conference Coach of the Month.

500 career wins and a league-best 11 wins in February.



Congratulations Coach Kerr on being named Western Conference Coach of the Month pic.twitter.com/R48XWULz6Q — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 4, 2024

In February, Kerr reached 500 career wins and led the Warriors to 11 wins and only 3 losses, the best record across the league that month. On February 23rd, Kerr signed a record-breaking two-year, $35 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid coach in the NBA and securing his spot as the Warriors’ head coach through the next two NBA seasons.

Kerr has coached the Warriors through a tumultuous season so far this year — between Draymond’s suspension, Chris Paul’s injury, and leading the team through the unexpected passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, Kerr has had a lot on his plate this season, as had the entire team. As usual, he’s been able to lead the team to success, even when things get tough. The Warriors next play against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 6th.