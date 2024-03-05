Warriors News:

“They’re hitting 10 threes in the first quarter, that’s what we used to do to teams,” Curry told reporters, according to video posted by CLNS Media. “It’s kind of demoralizing, especially on the road. A shot that you’re comfortable giving up or whatever the case is, they’re taking advantage of it. “Then you feel like you have to play home run basketball on the other end to try to make it up,” Curry added. “And that’s where the momentum shift just kept going their way, and going their way and then it seems like every little play goes their way and you look up you’re down 40. So, just one of those nights.”

Yes, the Warriors are entering the final quarter of the regular season. Yes, they’re hoping to rally and rise in the Western Conference standings. Yes, they would benefit from having their starting small forward, a very good two-way player, putting in 30 or so minutes every game. But compassion is among the virtues that explain why the Warriors have become one of the most attractive professional franchises in American sports. In a world where so many billion-dollar corporations are comfortable swatting employees like flies, they make the effort to treat their most valuable public people with a sense of humanity.

“First time it’s ever happened to me. Honestly, I was a bit surprised,” Brown told reporters after Boston’s 140-88 win. “A little bit of adjusting, but I think we just took advantage of whatever that attempt was and just made the best of it. “For the most part, my job is to get to the paint. We got enough 3-point shooters on our team, so I don’t take a lot of 3s throughout the season ‘cause we got enough of that. I get to the paint, and I usually open it up for everybody else. “But if you want to dare me to shoot, we can do that, too. I thought it was a little disrespectful. But we took advantage of it, and we didn’t look back.”

Golden State had their guards — Curry included — be the ones to set the off-ball screens. Countless times, it would result in two defenders chasing the world’s best shooter, only to find the teammate Curry screened for breaking wide-open for a layup at the rim. Cheat-code level stuff. As the second-youngest team in the league, Oklahoma City isn’t quite at that level yet. Still, the similarities should be terrifying to the rest of the league. At 39.6%, the Thunder shoot the three better than any other team. And with a 56.7% effective field goal rate on jumpers, they recently pulled ahead of the 73-win 2015-16 Warriors, who had held the best mark in the shot-tracking era, according to ESPN’s Stats & Info. Much like Golden State, they rarely run pick-and-roll sets, despite being the most efficient team in the league when they do. Instead, they have their guards do the dirty work — similar to the Dubs.

Thus, the core strategy against every other team — deny the rim, live with the 3s — is basically a death sentence against Boston, a 58 percent effective field goal percentage proposition. The distributed nature of the threat is the other problem and stood out in stark contrast to the Warriors on Sunday. While the Warriors surrounded two generational shooters with much more ordinary perimeter skill, Boston rotates eight guys who can burn you. Ironically, the teams that seem to give Boston the most trouble are the ones that make the gamble on taking away 3s; a losing bet against everyone else, it gives you a fighting chance versus the Celtics. The Pacers, for instance, beat Boston twice; Detroit gives up the second-fewest 3s and has been pasted by everyone else but took the Celtics to overtime in Boston in their only meeting this season. Denver is third on the list and won in Boston (the two teams meet again Thursday in a potential NBA Finals preview, by the way); Minnesota is sixth, and both meetings with the Celtics went to overtime.

During his pregame availability, Rivers said Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30.8 points on career-best 61.9% shooting, has been dealing with the Achilles injury for the past few games. Antetokounmpo took the court for his usual pregame shooting routine hours before Monday’s game but stopped a few times to stretch his legs out. Eventually, he cut his routine short and headed back to the locker room. “It’s been on and off the last two or three games,” Rivers said. “This morning he actually looked good ... we’ll just figure it out from there.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 19 of the 2023-24 season (Feb. 26 – March 3). pic.twitter.com/dh6XV0DN8f — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 4, 2024

Bad losses happen. Hell, really bad losses happen. Admittedly not usually like this — this was only the sixth time in franchise history that the organization had lost by 50 or more points, with a 53-point loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2021 being the only other time it’s happened in the last 50 years. But still. Bad losses happen, even to good teams. The Warriors are still trying to prove they’re a good team. A fantastic February earned Steve Kerr Coach of the Month honors and put the Dubs squarely back in the playoff picture, looking like one of the best teams in the NBA. They’ll have to figure out how to sustain that, how to improve on that, and how to beat some really good Western Conference teams before they need to even consider ways to best the Celtics — the overwhelming favorites in the East — in a seven-game series.

In February, Kerr reached 500 career wins and led the Warriors to 11 wins and only 3 losses, the best record across the league that month. On February 23rd, Kerr signed a record-breaking two-year, $35 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid coach in the NBA and securing his spot as the Warriors’ head coach through the next two NBA seasons.

