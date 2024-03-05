Moses Moody needs to play, and he will

The Golden State Warriors have a full squad at long last. For the first time in many months, the Dubs have zero names on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Warriors are happily welcoming back Andrew Wiggins, who will return for Wednesday’s game after missing the entirety of the recent four-game road trip to handle personal matters.

Wiggins’ return is certainly a good thing. Not only does it hopefully mean that things are OK for Wiggins and his family (which should be the primary concern), but it also means the team’s starting lineup is back intact ... at a time when Wiggins was starting to play his best basketball of the season.

But it creates a logjam as well, especially with the recent returns of Chris Paul and Gary Payton II. And it certainly creates an interesting situation with Moses Moody.

Moody, a third-year guard, had mostly fallen out of the rotation upon returning from an injury of his own. But Wiggins’ absence opened up a role for Moody, as Steve Kerr slid the 2021 lottery pick into the starting lineup to keep the second unit uninterrupted. Moody took the opportunity and ran with it, forcing Kerr to play him him serious minutes.

Across the four games, Moody logged 48 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, five steals, and three blocks, while having just four turnovers and four fouls, and shooting 19-for-38 from the field. But perhaps most impressive was his defense, which was absolutely fantastic for the bulk of the trip.

That performance was backed up by extreme doses of energy, hustle, and aggression — all things that this Warriors team desperately needs. It seemed that when Moody was on the floor he was everywhere on the floor, involved in every play, diving for every loose ball, getting a finger on every long rebound, disrupting every jump shot.

Golden State needs that, and while Moody may not be the most veteran or acclaimed option on the team, it would behoove the Dubs to find a way to keep him on the floor, even with the impending roster crunch.

Thankfully, Kerr seems to agree. According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Sam Gordon, Kerr stated on Tuesday that Moody will remain in the rotation even with Wiggins’ return (and presumptive reclaiming of the smarting spot). Gordon also quoted Kerr as praising Moody’s attitude, saying that he’s “been so professional about anything since the day he walked into this building.”

Something will certainly have to give. Perhaps it will be fewer minutes for Wiggins, Paul, Payton, Brandin Podziemski, or Klay Thompson. Maybe Golden State will spend more time playing small ball, and have some of the minutes come at the expense of Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Dario Šarić.

Whatever the solution, it’s abundantly clear that Moody needs to play. He’s helping the Warriors win, he’s providing a vital boost of energy, and Golden State needs to figure out how much he factors into their long-term plans ... especially in an offseason where the Warriors will likely look to shed some salary, with three players at similar positions (Wiggins, Paul, and Thompson) being the most obvious places to turn to.

Thankfully, for now, it looks like Moody will get that opportunity.