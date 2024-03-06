Brandin Podziemski had a solid February for the Golden State Warriors. Not that the NBA’s Rookie of the Month voters noticed.

Brandin confirmed with me that he was irked that he wasn’t in the conversation for Western Conference Rookie of the Month in February.



Podziemski made his own case succinctly. “I played every game in February. We went 11-3. Led the team in plus/minus, led all rookies in plus/minus. All the stats that look at helping your team win, I led in those categories.”

While San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama had an overwhelming case for the Rookie of the Month award, as he blocked nearly four shots per game while averaging 21 and 11 and shooting over 40% from deep, Podziemski was no slouch for Golden State. That’s why he took offense to not being listed among the Western Conference nominees, and reacted with a “Taking notes” emoji on X Dot com.

Let’s compare the candidates.

Brandin Podziemski in February

31.8 minutes per game. 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists. He had 79 assists while turning the ball over only 17 times. His shooting splits weren’t great, going .429/.327/.625, but his biggest selling point might be that the Warriors were 11.2 points per 100 possessions better with Podz on the court. He also drew 12 charges in February, by far the most in the league (Draymond Green was second with six), while the Warriors went 11-3.

Verdict: Pretty good month!

Chet Holmgren in February

30.5 minutes per game. 19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 blocks. His shooting splits were .592/.456/.842. Holmgren had an offensive rating of 135 and a defensive rating of 109, while his team went 8-3.

Verdict: Better month than Podz.

Keyonte George in February

30.2 minutes per game. 14.9 points, 3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, with nine steals and two blocks in 11 games. George shot the ball well, with splits of .432/.421/.857, but he had a 126 defensive rating compared to Podziemski’s 112. The Utah Jazz were 3-8 in February, and George drew zero charges.

Verdict: Worse month than Podz.

Amen Thompson in February

26.9 minutes per game. 11 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 turnovers, 1.2 blocks, 1.4 steals. Thompson’s shooting splits were .537/.077/.500, which makes Podziemski look like Mark Price from the free throw line, comparatively. His offensive rating was 109, while his defensive rating was a solid 111. However, the Houston Rockets were 7.2 points worse per 100 possessions with Thompson on the floor, and they went 3-9 in February.

Verdict: Worse month than Podz and it’s not even close.

So Podziemski certainly got snubbed this month. But just like when an out-of-control ball handler encounters Podziemski in the lane, he’ll absorb this slight, and use it to motivate himself. And foul out the voters! This metaphor broke down quickly.

So far, Wembanyama and Holmgren each have two Rookie of the Month awards, as do Brandon Miller and Jaime Jaquez in the Eastern Conference. To us, that means there’s an open spot on the All-Rookie first team, and it should be going to Podziemski. But the Warriors might be better off if he gets left off, if it’s going to fuel his play on the court.

After all, Podziemski is poised to do something that George, Thompson, and even Wembanyama can’t match: Playing games after the regular season ends.