 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Warriors vs. Bucks

Golden State basketball is on the way! Come join our game thread and chat about tonight’s matchup here.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors begin a three-game homestand starting with tonight’s matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game will be played at 7:00PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

A successful 3-0 start to last week’s road trip for Golden State ended in disaster after losing in blowout fashion to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, 140-88. The Celtics started the game off blazing hot, bombarding the Warriors with threes on offense while shutting them down on defense. The picture-perfect opening for Boston culminated in a 44-point halftime lead, the largest halftime lead in franchise history.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr — sensing the already deflated mentality of a team playing its third game in four days — waived the white flag early as he pulled starters Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green for the entire second half. After the game, Kerr advised his team to take the loss and “flush it down the toilet” as they finished their roadtrip with a 3-1 record.

What to watch for tonight:

The big storyline to watch for tonight’s game will be the return of Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins. The 12-year pro makes his return to the starting lineup after missing the past four games while dealing with a personal matter.

Meanwhile, the Bucks enter Wednesday’s game with All-NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable due to an Achilles injury. In addition to Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee’s starting small forward Khris Middleton is also listed as out due to an ankle sprain.

This means that the Bucks will have to rely heavily on eight-time All-Star Damian Lillard in a similar way to the point guard’s previous seasons with the Portland Trailblazers. Having said that, Lillard has done well in this matchup against the Warriors. He’s scored at least 25 points or more in his last four games against them, including a 27-point game this season in which the Bucks beat Golden State, 129-118.

All of this makes Wiggins’ return tonight that much more significant. The Warriors will definitely be needing his perimeter defense to help slow down Lillard and the Bucks in this one, as they look to begin this homestand with a bounce back victory.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Bucks: Damian Lillard, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder, Brook Lopez

How to watch Regular Season Game #61

Who: Golden State Warriors (32 - 28) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41 - 21)

When: Wednesday, March 6th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Golden State of Mind Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Golden State Warriors news from Golden State of Mind