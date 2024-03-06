Warriors vs. Bucks injury report: full squad!

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to rebound from an embarrassing weekend blowout against the Boston Celtics, and they’ve got their full squad healthy for the first time in a long time. With Andrew Wiggins returning following a four-game absence, the Dubs officially have an empty injury report for tonight’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. What a glorious sight to see!

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Nobody! It’s the first game with a clean injury report in many months for Golden State.

Bucks

Out — Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain)

It’s been a tough year for Middleton. The three-time All-Star is averaging his lowest points per game (14.8) since the 2016-17 season, and this will be his 20th game missed due to injury.

Questionable — Giannis Antetokounmpo (left Achilles tendinitis)

Needless to say, the outlook of this game changes quite a bit if Antetokounmpo — a two-time league MVP — isn’t able to play. Giannis is averaging a fairly obscene 30.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting a career-best 61.9% from the field. If he isn’t able to play, it’s a huge break for the Dubs.

Probable — Jae Crowder (left knee contusion)

Crowder is still kicking around as a quality role player and glue guy. He’s only played in 31 games for the Bucks this year, but he’s averaged 24.7 minutes in those games.

Probable — MarJon Beauchamp (left foot tendinitis)

Beauchamp doesn’t have a huge role on the Bucks — he’s averaging 13.3 minutes per game — but the 2022 first-round pick has been a solid role player in his second NBA season.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!