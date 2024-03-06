Player grades: Warriors vs. Bucks

Well then. That was one hell of a statement. After suffering one of the worst losses in franchise history — an embarrassing 52-point beatdown at the hands of the Boston Celtics — the Golden State Warriors took a few days to compose themselves and think about what they’d done. Then they bounced back with a vengeance.

Facing another elite Eastern Conference team — the Milwaukee Bucks — the Dubs turned things around and kept them turned around. They jumped out to a big lead early, led by 20 at halftime, and after a brief scare in the third quarter, revved the engine and dropped the clutch in the fourth, cruising to a thoroughly-dominant 125-90 victory.

It was a fun time for all.

You know what’s next: grades! As always, grades are based on my expectations for each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: True-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. Entering Wednesday’s games, league-average TS was 58.1%.

Draymond Green

25 minutes, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 blocks, 3 turnovers, 4 fouls, 5-for-11 shooting, 2-for-4 threes, 0-for-1 free throws, 52.4% TS, +8

Green spent a lot of the game defending Giannis Antetokounmpo, and I thought he did a swell job. Giannis got his, of course — great players usually do — but Dray made it hard on him.

He also was a critical engine for the Dubs, giving them life and motivation, while stopping short of doing anything that might get him in trouble — despite the best goading efforts of one Bobby Portis Jr.

And just for fun, Green knocked in threes on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

What was that you were saying about fourth quarter meltdowns?

Grade: A-

Jonathan Kuminga

25 minutes, 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 9-for-14 shooting, 2-for-4 threes, 71.4% TS, +12

Yeesh.

Let me say it again.

Yeesh.

Louder!

YEEEEEESH!!!

It’s not hyperbolic to say that Kuminga has been playing at an All-Star pace lately, and this game put that all on display. There was shifty, creative offense and athletically-imposing, dominant offense. There was playmaking and aggression on the glass. There was defense, defense, and a whole lot more defense.

Kuminga set the tone early. After the Bucks jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead, he started to put the team on his back — as he’s been doing with increasing frequency. He bullied his way to some easy buckets, got the Dubs some stops and transition opportunities, and started to flex his muscles.

The Warriors never looked back. He’s starting to become a serious leader simply through his ability to impose his will and shift the momentum of a game.

Grade: A

Andrew Wiggins

14 minutes, 3 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 1-for-5 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 30.0% TS, -5

I’m not entirely sure how to grade Wiggins’ performance. On the one hand, he didn’t play very well at all. On the other hand, it was his first game since returning from a four-game absence, and he had only just returned to the practice court. The expectations should have been low.

Still, a rough outing. But great to see Wiggs back on the court.

Grade: C

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Steph Curry

31 minutes, 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 10-for-18 shooting, 6-for-10 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 73.4% TS, +15

Yep. Count Curry among those undeterred by Sunday’s blowout loss, in which he shot just 2-for-13, and missed all nine three-point attempts. The real Steph Curry stood up in this game, to the point of playing with his food.

Curry didn’t take a shot for the first few minutes, but once he decided it was time to strike, he fully unleashed. It happened again in the fourth quarter. He picked his spots, but in a game that also featured Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Curry was the best player.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points and rebounds.

Brandin Podziemski

26 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 3-for-7 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 57.1% TS, +11

In the opening minutes it looked like the game might get out of hand from the Warriors. And then Kuminga and Podziemski decided to not let that happen. In a span of two minutes, Podziemski assisted on a Wiggins three, made a three of his own, assisted on a Kuminga layup, made a layup of his own, and played lockdown defense.

It helped set the tone, and while the stats would calm down for the rest of the game, Podziemski’s impact on the outcome sure didn’t.

Grade: B+

Dario Šarić

4 minutes, 0 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, 1 turnover, +9

With the entire squad healthy and available, something(s) had to go. Super Dario was one of those things. He’s been struggling lately, and in this game he didn’t get off the bench until Doc Rivers had waived the white flag.

Grade: Incomplete

Kevon Looney

6 minutes, 4 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 2-for-2 shooting, 100.0% TS, +6

Looney didn’t play poorly, but this was a game where the Warriors had a crystal clear best big man off the bench, and it wasn’t Kevon.

Grade: B

Trayce Jackson-Davis

19 minutes, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal, 4 blocks, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 7-for-8 shooting, 1-for-2 free throws, 84.5% TS, +20

Jackson-Davis was the No. 57 pick in June’s draft. If you could have peered into the future and shown GMs this clip, how much higher do you think he would have been selected?

Two BLOCKS

One SLAM

That's Trayce Jackson-Davis



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/LPQ9Xok2DR — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 7, 2024

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that TJD was dominant on both ends of the court. Milwaukee had no answers for him rolling to the rim or soaring above helpless defenders.

He blocked four shots in 19 minutes, and three of those blocks were against Antetokounmpo. Who does that?

Steve Kerr has a minutes logjam now that the team is healthy, but he made it very clear that Jackson-Davis’ minutes are only going up, up, up.

Grade: A+

Gui Santos

4 minutes, 0 points, 0-for-1 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 0.0% TS, +9

Just garbage time for Gui, but great to see him on the court. He’d been sidelined for a few games due to a minor injury.

Grade: Incomplete

Chris Paul

20 minutes, 6 points, 2 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 2-for-5 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 60.0% TS, +14

The ESPN broadcast said it best: how lucky are the Warriors to have Paul and Klay Thompson anchoring a bench unit? Say what you will about Golden State’s rocky season, but you won’t find a team with better depth than they have. And while injuries and limited counting stats may keep him from the hardware, you won’t find a team with a better sixth man than CP3.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Led the team in assists.

Klay Thompson

21 minutes, 10 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 foul, 4-for-7 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 71.4% TS, +17

Look at Mr. Thompson with the restraint! Fans have given him (at times very warranted) criticism this year for having too quick of a trigger, but on Wednesday he really picked his shots, choosing to set up teammates more than chase his own shot.

The result? Great efficiency, an offense that ran smooth as butter when he was on the court, and increased focus on defense. What an absolutely delightful game.

Grade: A-

Gary Payton II

16 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 fouls, 4-for-4 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 112.5% TS, +19

It’s really great that the Warriors are deep enough that they don’t need to play Payton a huge number of minutes. Because his play warrants 30 minutes a night, but unfortunately his injury history suggests that might not be feasible.

What can’t this guy do though??

Grade: A+

Jerome Robinson

4 minutes, 0 points, 2 assists, 1 block, 1 turnover, +9

A nice little burst of garbage time for Robinson. The Dubs were as dominant in the meaningless minutes as in the meaningful ones, and Robinson was a big part of that.

Grade: Incomplete

Moses Moody

21 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block, 3-for-7 shooting, 42.9% TS, +22

Moody is quickly becoming one of those “the stats might not look great, but the team sure plays better when he’s on the court” guys, right alongside Podziemski. One of the questions coming into this game was how Kerr would find minutes for Moody given Wiggins’ return.

We didn’t really get an answer, since Wiggins is unlikely to play just 14 minutes a night going forward. But, between this game and the last week of action, if you think that Moody is the team’s best option at small forward, I’m not going to fight you on it.

Moody also had a few stellar possessions defending much larger players ... one lockdown of Portis comes to mind. That made it easier for Kerr to limit minutes for Šarić and Looney. If Moody can play bigger than he is, that unlocks a lot of lineups.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Best plus/minus on the team.

Lester Quiñones

4 minutes, 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 steal, 1-for-2 shooting, 1-for-2 theres, 75.0% TS, +9

A masterclass in how to make the most of your four garbage time minutes.

Grade: Incomplete

Wednesday’s inactives: Usman Garuba, Pat Spencer