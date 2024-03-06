Trayce Jackson-Davis and Moses Moody are shining ahead of a rotation crunch

For the first time in what has felt like an absolute eternity, the Golden State Warriors had no one listed on the injury report heading into their game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

That’s normally a one-hundred-percent good thing if you’re an NBA team. With all possible tools at your disposal as a head coach, there’s a ton of options to explore and a rotation that can be shrunk or expanded at will, depending on the situation at hand. That is the kind of flexibility any coach in the league would kill for.

But for Steve Kerr and the context of this roster, it could’ve easily become a problem — and several Dubs fans were bracing themselves for the roster crunch that was coming. It’s impossible to play every member of this roster, especially with only 21 games left on the season and the Warriors trying to improve their standing in the Western Conference.

“You just do the math,” Steve Kerr said prior to tonight’s game. “There's going to be some people who are left out of the rotation. There’s no getting around it. We’re just trying to do what we think is right based on how we’ve been playing, who’s been playing well, that sort of thing, and just try to do everything we can to win the game... We have an idea of what we want to do and how we want to play, what combinations we want together and all that. We’ll go from there.”

Truth be told, there have been players who haven’t gotten much run this season — less than what they’ve deserved. There have also been players who may have gotten more playing time than what they currently deserve, at the expense of the former.

Two that immediately come to mind in the former category are rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis and third-year wing Moses Moody. Jackson-Davis, in particular, profiles as someone within this roster with a unique physical and athletic skill set.

Despite being considered undersized at the center position — he’s listed at 6’9”, with a wingspan of 7’1” — Jackson-Davis compensates with pogo-stick athleticism, which serves him well on both ends of the floor. Being an above-the-rim threat is something he virtually monopolizes on the roster, being only rivaled perhaps by Jonathan Kuminga.

On a team that doesn’t generate a ton of volume at the rim — the Warriors attempt 27.3% of their shots from within four feet of the rim, the lowest rim-attempt rate in the league, per Cleaning The Glass — Jackson-Davis unlocks an underexplored avenue of the team’s offense. Only 4.9% of the Warriors’ possessions are finished by the roll man in the pick-and-roll, seventh-lowest in the league, per Synergy.

At this point, Jackson-Davis’ more experienced veterans in Kevon Looney and Dario Šarić may only have experience as their advantage. Their lack of collective athleticism and above-the-rim capabilities doesn’t provide them with the kind of explosion and rim gravity that the rookie has. Šarić’s ability to spread the floor with his shooting has conspicuously left him, which has amplified his other weaknesses — especially on the defensive end.

When Kerr brought up the possibility of a roster crunch and players possibly being left out, many feared it would be Jackson-Davis and Moody as the odd-men out. Fortunately for the Warriors, it was Looney (minutes heavily reduced) and Šarić (a DNP tonight) who Kerr was referring to.

When Jackson-Davis has shown that he has been highly effective as a roller in ballscreen situations (1.360 points per possession), it’s tough to sit him out:

Jackson-Davis setting a ballscreen for Chris Paul above — as an audible after the Bucks successfully defend a standard low-post split action — gets him a look at the rim, courtesy of Paul threading the ball through a tight window, one where a switch happens to be at its most vulnerable: when the man switching onto the roller finds himself on the wrong end of the switch.

Jackson-Davis’ most frequent playtype as an offensive operator — as a cutter, a role he has played in 34.8% of his offensive possessions this season — typically takes the form of two-to-the-ball situations. Klay Thompson has been his partner-in-crime in that department; whenever Jackson-Davis sets a pindown for Thompson, it’s a guaranteed two-to-the-ball situation where Jackson-Davis is left with an open slip to the rim and finds himself with an easy layup after Thompson finds him on the slip:

But his vertical leap doesn’t just serve him well as a roller and finisher at the rim. Jackson-Davis still has plenty of things to learn as a defender, but the tools are already there when it comes to rim protection and overall paint deterrence.

Per Cleaning The Glass, opponents shoot 5.3% worse at the rim whenever Jackson-Davis is on the floor. It’s not tough to see why — even a rim-attacking force such as Giannis Antetokounmpo found it difficult to get anything up close with Jackson-Davis nearby:

“Trayce is so bouncy and he’s got long arms,” Kerr said after the game. “He can really protect the rim and get off the floor quickly. It gives us a different look. Giannis is so hard to guard, so it was good to kind of just change it up on Giannis after Draymond (Green) guarded him for a little bit, (Looney) as well. And then a little change of pace with Trayce with his athleticism and rim protection. It takes a village to guard that guy and we needed everybody for sure.”

As for Moody, what has been impressing me lately is his improved defense at the point of attack. He has been using every bit of his 7’1” wingspan to bother ballhandlers — probing and prodding with hands without fouling, seeing if he can get a poke at the ball and force a turnover, and just being an absolute pest as a defender.

He’s been turning what was once considered a glaring weakness into a weapon that expands his defensive versatility:

Jackson-Davis and Moody are justifying what many have been saying about them throughout the season. It’s also clear that they are being favored as rotation pieces as the stretch run of the season is approaching and the postseason is looming over everyone’s heads.

“It’ll more than likely be 10 (players in the rotation),” Kerr said. “It’s hard to play 11, I know we’ve been playing 11. But if we’re going to ramp Trayce’s minutes up, it’s more likely going to be 10. We’ll just try to mix and match. We feel like we’ve found some combinations. We’re three-quarters of the way through with the season so we’ve got a pretty big sample size of the different combinations out there. I think we’re in a good spot now where we’re able to put together the starting group — which has done a great job here the last month or so — and the second group now that we’re fully healthy with a lot of really talented players. You saw that tonight, the bench was terrific.”