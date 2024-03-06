Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga lead Warriors to 125-90 blowout victory over Bucks

Coming off one of the biggest blowout losses in franchise history, the Golden State Warriors rebounded well with a 125-90 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. With Andrew Wiggins back in the Dubs rotation, Golden State was at the healthiest they have been in weeks. The Warriors improved to 33-28 on the season, once again surpassing the Lakers in the standings for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo was questionable to play, the former MVP was able to take the court for the Bucks. Milwaukee scored first, leading for the first couple minutes of regulation, but Wiggins and Podziemski hit back-to-back threes to take a 10-8 lead. The Bucks remained behind for the rest of regulation.

Antetokounmpo had a fine performance, finishing the game with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists, but it was no match for the Warriors excellent outside shooting. Golden State made 48.7% of their three-point field goal attempts over the course of the game. By locking the Bucks down defensively in the second half, allowing just 32 points, the Warriors sealed Milwaukee’s fate.

Wiggins only played 13 minutes in his return to the rotation, but the Dubs were happy to see him back on the floor. Luckily, the Warriors did not need him to be an impact player upon his return. Steph Curry finished with a game-high 29 points, shooting 10-for-19 from the field (6-for-10 from three) with 8 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga added 20 points of his own on 9-for-14 shooting from the field with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks. Draymond Green recorded 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks. Off the bench, Moses Moody had a game-best +22 plus/minus in 20 minutes of action and Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 15 points in 15 minutes on just 8 field-goal attempts.

The Warriors will have another back-to-back on Thursday, but at least they will not have to worry about traveling this time. They will host the Chicago Bulls tomorrow night, opening tip is scheduled for 7:00 PM Pacific.