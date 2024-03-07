Warriors News:

The secure starting lineup: Steph Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Podziemski, Wiggins and Green. That five-man group has now played in 17 games together, a total of 158 minutes. They’ve outscored opponents by 57 points. It’s been their best statistical lineup. Klay Thompson and Paul have both accepted bench roles, along with the understanding that they’ll still get large minute totals and the opportunity to earn closing opportunities. Payton is the eighth man, a defensive ace deployed in high-energy spurts. He was a plus-19 in his 16 minutes against the Bucks. Entering Wednesday, the largest question resides at the ninth and 10th spots of the rotation. Kevon Looney and Dario Šarić have maintained a grip on minutes all season. That is no longer. Šarić has been wiped from the current rotation. Looney received a first-quarter stint against Milwaukee, continuing his games-played streak, but he is behind Moody and Jackson-Davis.

“Well look, he very much deserves it,” Lacob told Hill and Mullin. “Ten years. 10 years — you don’t see that very often these days. Coaches change. The players change. One thing we have in this organization we’re very proud of is continuity. “And Steve has been a fantastic partner, fantastic coach, great for the organization, great for the community. I mean, what hasn’t he done in his career? Winning championships as a player, as a coach. We are very happy to be able to extend him. He commanded a big number, and he got a big number. But that’s OK. “If you do a great job, you get compensated.”

NBA News:

Suddenly, the 14-year NBA veteran unexpectedly collapsed to the floor. There was no obvious reason for the fall, he simply collapsed onto his back. Teammates quickly gathered around him, and he was eventually able to leave the court under his own power. Fortunately, Biyombo was cleared of any serious medical conditions by the Blazers physicians that were on site, according to Thunder sideline reporter Nick Gallo. However, for the sake of caution, he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game as the Thunder attempt to figure out what exactly happened to their veteran big man.

“I’ll be all right,” James said after getting his left ankle examined, his 31 points and 13 assists in 36 minutes having gone to waste in the defeat. “It’s just my ankle. It’s just what I’ve been dealing with before the [All-Star] break, after the break. I’m just managing it the best way I can.” James said there was no specific play that caused him discomfort Wednesday. “I played the whole third, sat a little bit to start the fourth, and when I got back in, it kind of just — whatever,” James said. “It’s just something I’ve been dealing with.” A source familiar with the injury told ESPN the ankle pain is simply being caused by “wear and tear” for the 39-year-old James, who is in his 21st season.

ESPN Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, but it remains unclear about how much, if any, time he’ll be required to miss. Towns and team are working to get full understanding of degree of injury and whether it demands immediate action. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2024

As for Moody, what has been impressing me lately is his improved defense at the point of attack. He has been using every bit of his 7’1” wingspan to bother ballhandlers — probing and prodding with hands without fouling, seeing if he can get a poke at the ball and force a turnover, and just being an absolute pest as a defender. He’s been turning what was once considered a glaring weakness into a weapon that expands his defensive versatility

Steph Curry 31 minutes, 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 10-for-18 shooting, 6-for-10 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 73.4% TS, +15 Yep. Count Curry among those undeterred by Sunday’s blowout loss, in which he shot just 2-for-13, and missed all nine three-point attempts. The real Steph Curry stood up in this game, to the point of playing with his food. Curry didn’t take a shot for the first few minutes, but once he decided it was time to strike, he fully unleashed. It happened again in the fourth quarter. He picked his spots, but in a game that also featured Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Curry was the best player. Grade: A Post-game bonus: Led the team in points and rebounds.

