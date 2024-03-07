How to watch Warriors vs. Bulls

The Golden State Warriors are back in action with tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State responded perfectly to their recent blowout loss by beating the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night, 125-90. They came out with energy, played with pace, and most importantly, shot the ball well, finishing the night shooting 56 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from the three-point line.

Stephen Curry led the team with a game-high 29 points. He made six threes highlighted by this deep shot which came with its own special golf-inspired celebration.

Steph from DEEP + the ️‍♂️ celly pic.twitter.com/4qXGOoY1NL — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 7, 2024

Despite a 20-point advantage at the half, the Warriors’ lead began to dwindle as the Bucks stormed their way back in the third quarter. However, that momentum came to a halt once head coach Steve Kerr subbed in Trayce Jackson-Davis. The rookie brought energy with several momentum-shifting plays against Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. He finished the night with 15 points, six rebounds, and four blocked shots off the bench. After the game, Kerr emphasized the need to find Jackson-Davis more playing time because of his unique ability to stretch the floor vertically for this Warriors’ team.

Kerr says he decided "ramp up" TJD's minutes to get him ready for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/fporqULzic — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors wrap up their 14th set of back-to-back games this season with Thursday’s matchup against the Bulls. They are 9-4 during the second night of a back-to-back this season and have won their last four in a row under these circumstances.

While fatigue is always a factor in these types of games, the good news is that Golden State is the healthiest they’ve been all season. Coach Kerr had his entire roster available to him against the Bucks and made use of this depth by utilizing an 11-man rotation. Although the quality depth may be good with regards to keeping his players fresh, Kerr noted that he would eventually like to shorten the rotation down to 10 players to ensure the best players for that specific opponent are always on the court. For now, the players out of the rotation appear to be big men Dario Saric and Kevon Looney.

Kerr was happy with the Warriors' rotations tonight but mentions they'll "likely" shorten it down to 10 players pic.twitter.com/rkKDfEA4ud — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2024

Also noteworthy is that Moses Moody kept his spot in the rotation, despite the return of Andrew Wiggins. Moody continues to make a positive impact on the team, especially on the defensive side of the floor where he is effectively utilizing his long wingspan to help him guard at the point of attack — something he struggled with early in the season. His defense, along with his 36 percent shooting the ball from three, should keep him a mainstay in Kerr’s rotation for tonight and the foreseeable future.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green

Bulls: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

How to watch Regular Season Game #62

Who: Golden State Warriors (33 - 28) vs. Chicago Bulls (30 - 32)

When: Thursday, March 7th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)