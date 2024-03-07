Warriors vs. Bulls injury report

After a highly-impressive bounce-back win on Wednesday — in which they blew out the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90 — the Golden State Warriors will try to make it two wins in as many nights when they host the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. PT.

And given how well they played on Wednesday — and how healthy they are — they’ve got to feel good about their chances.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

No one! Wednesday was the first full squad game for the Dubs in many months, and they escaped from it unscathed. Everyone is good to go tonight.

Bulls

Out — Zach LaVine (right midfoot surgery)

In mid-January, LaVine torched the Warriors, scoring 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting with eight rebounds and seven assists. And then a few games later, he suffered a foot injury that unfortunately ended his season.

Out — Patrick Williams (left midfoot surgery)

Two season-ending midfoot surgeries to starters. What are the odds? Not only that, but the injuries occurred just a week from each other.

Out — Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery)

I remain a fan and believer in Ball, a player whose family has probably overshadowed him a bit, and made many not realize just how talented he is. But sadly, injuries have completely threatened Ball’s season, which was shut down before it started for the second year running. The flashy point guard hasn’t played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022. Here’s hoping he’s healthy next season.

Questionable — Torrey Craig (right knee sprain)

Craig’s had an up-and-down season, both in terms of play and health. Remarkably, he’s already on his fifth NBA team.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!