Warriors stumble against red-hot Bulls

The Golden State Warriors have spent the last week hell-bent on making sure we realize how weird this sport is, and how inexplicable the NBA can be. On Sunday they carried an eight-game road winning streak into Boston, only to suffer one of the largest defeats in franchise history.

They returned to action on Wednesday against one of the best teams in the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks ... and delivered a 35-point beatdown. Thursday should have been a cakewalk against a bad and injured Chicago Bulls team.

And instead the Warriors lost 125-122.

It didn’t seem like it would be that way. After a slow and stagnant start, the Warriors quickly took control of the game. They rattled off an 11-0 run in the first quarter for a 19-9 lead and had it on cruise control, up 31-18 as the quarter neared an end.

But the first quarter ended in a disaster that would portend the rest of the game. In the final minute Onuralp Bitim nailed a three, the Bulls got a stop, and then DeMar DeRozan completed a four-point play, getting fouled by Jonathan Kuminga as he drained a three.

It was still a six-point lead for the Dubs as the quarter closed, but it offered a shift in momentum that would never be fully returned.

Chicago completely erased the deficit early in the second quarter, before the Warriors second unit started to catch fire. The teams traded leads, but Chicago firmly seized momentum, and led by four points at halftime.

The Warriors looked like they were ready to go when the third quarter began, and set to work undoing the deficit. They erased it and even retook the lead, up five about halfway through the frame.

Then DeRozan decided to take matters into his own hands. Before you knew it, the Warriors were down double digits. What once looked like a blowout win in the making was now a 99-89 deficit going into the final quarter.

With no fourth-quarter lead to blow, the Warriors played inspired ball. A pesky lineup of Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Kuminga, and Draymond Green put the clamps on Chicago (with help from some Andre Drummond foibles), and the Warriors went on an 8-1 run to start the frame.

From there it became the story of the third-year players. Neither Moody nor Kuminga seemed to have any intent of losing. Both players were everywhere, completely destroying Chicago on the glass, attacking the rim, and playing standout defense.

At the halfway mark of the quarter the Dubs finally retook the lead on a brilliant sequence: a steal by Klay Thompson, an outlet to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who led the break and whipped a sensational pass to a full-speed Moody for the layup.

But the Bulls — and DeRozan and Vučević in particular — hadn’t flown to the west coast just to give in. They stayed right there, daring the Warriors to break.

Unfortunately, Golden State took it a bit too literally. With about four minutes left, Steph Curry rolled his ankle and limped his way to the locker room. Even from my desk at home, I could feel the air leak out of the Chase Center.

The leak turned into a full-on puncture when, with the game tied an a minute remaining, Draymond Green was called for a moving screen — his sixth foul of the game. Now without Curry and Green, the veteran star keys were handed to DeRozan, who nailed a go-ahead jumper with 42 seconds remaining.

Thompson was quick to point out that he’s also an all-time great clutch player, and answered with a three just three seconds later. But DeRozan again had the response, once again coaxing Kuminga into a foul while making a jumper — this time a mid-range shot.

The Bulls were up two, and for a split second the Warriors looked to have returned fire. Podziemski broke down the defense, dancing around a Jackson-Davis screen, and drove to the rim where he was met by no defenders. But having taken an angle that went under the hoop, Podz got caught between hands, and left the uncontested layup hanging off the rim. Vučević grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 6.1 seconds, and the game felt over.

So close ... pic.twitter.com/mhwNfy6dr7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

It wasn’t, though. Vooch made it a four-point lead, but the Warriors answered with a Paul three on the other end. Even after DeRozan made a pair of free throws, it was a one-possession game with 2.1 seconds remaining.

But alas. The Dubs were out of timeouts, and Lester Quiñones’ halfcourt heave was off-line.

The Warriors, a night after perhaps their best win of the year, had inexplicably lost to a lottery-bound team, at home.

If you subscribe to the notion that three-point shooting is mostly random variance, and teams aren’t particularly good or bad at defending the three-point line, then you can chalk this game up to the basketball gods and goddesses shrugging, cracking a few beers, and forgetting about the game. The Bulls, 23rd in the NBA in three-point percentage, shot a blistering 16-for-36 (44.4%). The Dubs, who sport the seventh-best three-point mark in the association, shot just 11-for-42 (26.2%). And that was the game.

Curry struggled even before the injury, with 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting, while Thompson led the way with 25 points. Green recorded his first triple-double of the year, with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, but the six fouls and four turnovers loom large. Kuminga and Moody were arguably the best players on the court for Golden State, combining for 29 points and 19 rebounds, with stellar defense.

The Dubs need to wash this one off in a hurry. This was a bad loss, but opportunity looms: they now have consecutive games against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and Monday. Let’s just hope that Curry’s OK.