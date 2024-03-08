Warriors News:

Steph limped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle pic.twitter.com/Bcy2aHABtP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

Steve Kerr doesn't have any clarity on Steph Curry's ankle injury yet pic.twitter.com/h4MZrlueNg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

Jackson-Davis said he anticipated swelling but didn’t think he’d miss time. The issue, he felt, was minor. That wasn’t the messaging about Curry. Klay Thompson strode to the podium and talked like a player expecting his team to weather the next stretch of games without its superstar. “He had his ankle wrap on,” Thompson said. “Icing his ankle. I know we’re going to miss him … if he does have time off. We’ve been in this position before where he has had time off and we have to do it collectively. I know he’ll be ready to go when he does come back.” Draymond Green spent some postgame time with Curry. “Spirits are high,” Green said. “We’ll see. Think he may get an MRI.”

“In the NBA you have to,” Podziemski said. “You look at it, obviously a whole bunch of things contribute to a win or loss, and it’s not just one moment. I know that. I’m just going to look back at what I could have done better throughout the whole course of the game, not just in that moment. I’ll improve on it and be ready for Saturday. “For guys that take those kind of shots, it’s all about how you bounce back. For me (that) is just going out there and hooping and playing well Saturday, just showing what you’re about.”

Klay shouts out Moody and JK for their "infectious" energy pic.twitter.com/JinN2XGZSE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

NBA News:

As Boston coalesced, the more interesting night-to-night question became: Where in the world is Porzingis? A lot of the challenges the Celtics present boil to this: They can put their center wherever they want on defense, but there is no safe place for yours — no viable assignment other than chasing Porzingis around pick-and-pop 3s and hoping for the best. Imagine being, say, the Dallas Mavericks preparing for last Friday’s game. Would Porzingis defend Dereck Lively II? Eh. Too pedestrian. Boston could stick Porzingis somewhere else where he could roam, assign a wing to Lively and switch Luka Doncic-Lively pick-and-rolls. It landed on this template two seasons ago with Robert Williams III and immediately transformed into an elite defense. But where would Porzingis be? Maybe on Josh Green, a low-usage corner shooter? The answer was P.J. Washington, shooting 32% from deep. When the Mavs countered by having Washington screen for Doncic, they discovered Boston was fine with Washington jacking semi-contested pick-and-pop 3s. (Boston allows the most above-the-break 3s and seventh-fewest corner 3s.) If Washington sliced to the rim, he rolled into Lively’s space — cluttering the paint.

Pop says he thinks Victor Wembanyama will miss the next two games - tonight against the Kings and Saturday against the Warriors - with his injury and be ready to go Monday against the Warriors at home. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 8, 2024

EVERY ANGLE of Anthony Edward's incredible game-saving block pic.twitter.com/bzLcrFOmif — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Chris Paul 24 minutes, 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 turnover, 6-for-8 shooting, 1-for-3 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 84.5% TS, -15 As with TJD, the bench unit not excelling was not really CP3’s fault. And, like TJD, it wasn’t Paul’s best defensive effort, but he was absolutely brilliant running the offense. Grade: B+ Post-game bonus: Tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

If you subscribe to the notion that three-point shooting is mostly random variance, and teams aren’t particularly good or bad at defending the three-point line, then you can chalk this game up to the basketball gods and goddesses shrugging, cracking a few beers, and forgetting about the game. The Bulls, 23rd in the NBA in three-point percentage, shot a blistering 16-for-36 (44.4%). The Dubs, who sport the seventh-best three-point mark in the association, shot just 11-for-42 (26.2%). And that was the game.

A tweet to end the week:

This fan casually chatting up Draymond on the bench pic.twitter.com/v8ApBb0k0v — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

Follow @unstoppablebaby on Twitter for all the latest news on the Golden State Warriors.