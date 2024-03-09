The Golden State Warriors have a prime opportunity in front of them on Saturday night. They’ll get a chance to bounce back from a disappointing Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bulls by hosting the 13-50 San Antonio Spurs. Opportunity is knocking, and the Dubs would be wise to open the door.

But it’s a bummer of a game for all basketball fans. The Warriors and the Spurs each employ one of the biggest (quite literally, in the latter’s case) and brightest stars in the league, but neither will play in this game. Better luck Monday, perhaps, when the teams play again in Texas.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Steph Curry (right ankle sprain)

No surprises here. It was pretty clear from the get-go that Curry, who rolled his ankle during Thursday’s game, would miss this game at the very least. Thankfully it seems like the rest of the injury news is good for Curry, who isn’t expected to be out long.

Questionable — Trayce Jackson-Davis (right ankle sprain)

Shortly before Curry sprained his right ankle, his rookie teammate did the same. Thankfully TJD’s sprain appears fairly minor ... he even returned later in the game after Draymond Green fouled out. If Jackson-Davis is unable to play, we can expect a return to the rotation for Kevon Looney and/or Dario Šarić, who are currently on the outside looking in.

Spurs

Out — Victor Wembanyama (right ankle sprain)

What’s with all these right ankle sprains?! Did I miss some memo? Anyway, it’s a bummer that Wemby’s out ... the rookie has been even better than advertised, averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and a league-best 3.4 blocks per game, despite injury management limiting him to just 28.8 minutes per night. I’d say his future is bright.

Out — Cedi Osman (left ankle sprain)

Finally a break from the right ankle sprains to welcome in a .... uhh ... well ... left ankle sprain.

Out — Charles Bassey (left ACL tear)

Here’s hoping Bassey can make a full return next season. He’s a fun young player.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!