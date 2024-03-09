Warriors to re-evaluate Steph Curry’s sprained ankle on Tuesday

Golden State Warriors fans collectively held their breath when they saw superstar point guard, Steph Curry, limp off the court with yet another ankle injury on Thursday night. Fortunately, they can now exhale a sigh of relief as the team’s official PR account announced that Curry will be re-evaluated next Tuesday – a quick update suggesting that the injury may not be as severe as the team initially thought.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/FROPxIkcPz — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 9, 2024

Curry — who has a notorious history of ankle injuries — landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. He limped off the court and didn’t return as the Warriors would go on to lose in the closing minutes of the game, 125-122.

Steph limped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle pic.twitter.com/Bcy2aHABtP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told members of the media that he was uncertain of Curry’s status, admitting all he knew at the moment was that they iced the injured ankle in the locker room. Friday was the first sign of good news after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that an MRI came back clean with no signs of structural damage. Following that up with Saturday’s news of a re-evaluation on Tuesday indicates that Curry is quickly trending in a positive direction and could return relatively soon.

Having said that, he will still have to miss at least the next two games, both of which are against the San Antonio Spurs. After that, the Warriors play two critical games: one against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and the other against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. The Warriors trail both teams in the Western Conference standings by 1.5 games, making the timing of Curry’s return that much more significant for the following week to come.