Player grades: Warriors vs. Lakers

The Golden State Warriors had one of their best wins of the season on Tuesday, coasting to a 134-120 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that not only pushed them closer to the ninth seed, but kept alive the dream of reaching the eighth seed. More importantly, it was a game that offered further evidence of the Dubs starting to click, even if some of their success in Tuesday isn’t sustainable.

the Warriors' 63.4% 3-point shooting is the best 3-point field goal percentage in a game in NBA history.

Let’s grade the fine young chaps who performed in a way that will make every Lakers fan nervous should these teams meet in the Play-In Tournament, which is the path they’ve both been on for quite some time. As always, grades are based on my expectations for each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: True-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. Entering Tuesday’s games, league-average TS was 58.0%.

Draymond Green

32 minutes, 15 points, 6 rebounds, 10 assists, 1 block, 4 turnovers, 2 fouls, 5-for-7 shooting, 5-for-7 threes, 107.1% TS, +11

No, you’re not reading that incorrectly; Green really did shoot 5-for-7 from distance. Better yet, he made the first five triples that he attempted in this game.

Bench was HYPED for 2⃣3⃣

For one night, the Warriors Hall of Fame core was a trio of Splash Brothers, and it was an absolute delight.

When green wasn’t making it rain, he was continuing his rapid turnaround of Golden State’s defense, and quarterbacking the offense (albeit with too many turnovers). Green is playing at an All-Star level, and it’s a huge part of why the Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA lately.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Led the team in assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

25 minutes, 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 turnover, 2-for-5 shooting, 3-for-5 free throws, 48.6% TS, -1

The Lakers were playing without Anthony Davis, Christian Wood, and Jarred Vanderbilt, and TJD at times took advantage of that by making LA look slow and unathletic. His blocks in this game were a true joy, and he’s really starting to put his defensive game together. That said, the Lakers started to figure him out a little bit as the game went on, and it ended up not being his most impactful outing.

Really impressed by his rim protection though.

Grade: B

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins

29 minutes, 17 points, 4 rebounds, 3 blocks, 3 fouls, 7-for-12 shooting, 3-for-5 threes, 70.8% TS, +10

Wiggins returned from a two-game absence right on time, as his defense was really needed for this game. And he delivered in a big way, shining on the perimeter while also recording a trio of blocked shots.

It was quietly a fantastic offensive game for Wiggins, too, with the highlight being back-to-back threes in the second quarter that poured a large bucket of ice water on a Lakers run.

Grade: A

Steph Curry

32 minutes, 23 points, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 7-for-9 shooting, 6-for-6 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 106.9% TS, +13

I’m not sure what was the most bonkers part of this night for Steph. 23 points on nine shots? A pair of blocks for the starting point guard? A perfect night from beyond the arc? Needing just one game of rest to look like he completely reset and is starting a new season as fresh as can be? This pass?

Stephen Curry

ARE YOU KIDDING ME ⁉️



Stephen Curry

ARE YOU KIDDING ME ⁉️

These are the performances that ensure that no team wants to face the Warriors in the Play-In Tournament, or in the playoffs.

Grade: A+

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in rebounds.

Klay Thompson

33 minutes, 27 points, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers, 2 fouls, 10-for-16 shooting, 5-for-10 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 80.0% TS, +11

Thompson is firmly back in the starting lineup, and he’s not leaving anytime soon. He’s still a Hall of Fame scorer, and he’s only heating up as the season nears a close. It’s pretty clear that he’s getting a boost from the adrenaline of important games, and that should scare every team.

A nice playmaking and defensive game from Klay, too, though I’d love to see him not have a donut in the rebound column.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points.

Jonathan Kuminga

21 minutes, 8 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 fouls, 2-for-8 shooting, 1-for-3 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 41.0% TS, +10

Upon returning from injury, Kuminga finds himself back in a bench role, thanks to Jackson-Davis’ tremendous tear, and the Warriors enjoying playing with a larger lineup again. He can be an absolutely dynamic weapon off the bench and, like TJD, made the Lakers look extremely unathletic in this game.

He also really forced the issue. He got frustrated with a few plays and non-calls, and started to put up a lot of questionable shots and stagnating the offense. Those moments will happen — and you can live with them when he’s defending and rebounding the way he was — but they’re an area that he can improve on.

Grade: C

Usman Garuba

2 minutes, 0 points, 1 block, 1 turnover, -2

Now that the G League season is over, Garuba will be with the Warriors for the rest of the year. He took advantage of his garbage time to get in on the block party!

Grade: Incomplete

Post-game bonus: Tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

Gui Santos

2 minutes, 2 points, 1-for-1 shooting, 100.0% TS, -2

I still get happy whenever Gui is on the court.

Grade: Incomplete

Post-game bonus: Tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

Chris Paul

25 minutes, 11 points, 6 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 fouls, 5-for-10 shooting, 1-for-4 threes, 55.0% TS, +21

This was an absolute masterclass from the Hall of Famer in how to run an offense. It didn’t matter whether CP3 was in with the stars or leading the bench, he dropped a sturdy and trustworthy engine into every lineup and then drove it beautifully.

He’s going to be a game-changer in the postseason. I’m fairly confident about that.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Best plus/minus on the team.

Gary Payton II

14 minutes, 9 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 3-for-6 shooting, 2-for-3 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 65.4% TS, +1

GPII had a good enough game based on stats and impact, and deserves a good enough grade as a result.

But he also had one of the greatest blocks you’ll see, at a huge juncture in the game, and it was so freaking cool that I feel like he deserves a perfect grade. My grades, my rules.

Grade: A+

Moses Moody

2 minutes, 0 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 turnover, -2

Moody was relegated to garbage time in this game, but I’m sure he’s still got some important minutes left in the rotation at some point this year.

Grade: Incomplete

Post-game bonus: Tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

Lester Quiñones

2 minutes, 2 points, 1 rebound, 2-for-2 free throws, 113.6% TS, -2

It doesn’t matter how short garbage time is, Quiñones always seems to find a way to score.

Grade: Incomplete

Post-game bonus: Tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

Pat Spencer

2 minutes, 0 points, 1 foul, -2

Spencer celebrated his brother winning an NCAA championship by playing in an NBA game. Pretty cool!

Grade: Incomplete

Post-game bonus: Tied for the worst plus/minus on the team.

Brandin Podziemski

20 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 5-for-6 shooting, 3-for-3 free throws, 108.3% TS, +4

While, Podz certainly got in on the three-point shooting absurdities too, didn’t he? It was a great performance from the rookie, who really picked his spots on offense, was hyper-efficient, and used his seemingly endless energy to keep the offense rolling and the defense active.

Klay to Brandin in transition

SPLASH.



Klay to Brandin in transition

SPLASH.

Grade: A

Tuesday’s DNP-CDs: Kevon Looney

Tuesday’s inactives: Jerome Robinson, Dario Šarić