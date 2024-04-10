Beating the Los Angeles Lakers has let the Golden State Warriors control their chances at the nine seed. The New Orleans Pelicans could help them do even better.

The Pelicans are currently sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference, a game up on the Phoenix Suns. But their last three games are against teams whose records will have a huge impact on the Warriors’ seeding: The Lakers, the Sacramento Kings, and most important, the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors beat the Lakers, clinch tiebreaker, control their own destiny for ninth seed. If they beat the Blazers, Pelicans and Jazz this week, they finish ahead of the Lakers.



Two Kings losses or three Pelicans or Suns losses this week and GSW can climb into 8th with 3-0 finish. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 10, 2024

First of all, the Warriors need to win out. They face the Utah Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the Pelicans. No offense to Brice Sensabaugh or Dalano Banton, but the Pelicans are easily the most imposing final opponent remaining for the Dubs. It’d be a big help if the Pelicans could find their way to drop that game Friday in San Francisco.

It would also help if the LA Clippers could also help out and beat the Phoenix Suns again, giving the Pelicans some breathing room in their effort to hold on to the six seed and dodge the play-in. But what would help both the Dubs and the Pels if New Orleans beat the Kings Thursday night.

Look, every Phoenix loss helps Golden State, and the Suns have road games remaining against the Clippers, Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves, who may need to beat them on the season’s final day to keep the No. 1 seed. So does every Kings loss, but unfortunately the Warriors need Phoenix to lose out in order to pass them, and one of them has to win when the two face off Friday night.

The second-biggest help, besides losing to the Warriors, might be the Pelicans taking down the Lakers in the final game of the season. Since the Pelicans can get the Lakers’ first-round pick this year, it’s in their self-interest to beat Los Angeles, not just Golden State’s.

Or they could lose all three games. Whatever works.

Basically, the Warriors need the Pelicans to win when it helps them, and lose when it helps them as well. And don’t make Draymond Green mad Friday, or force Gary Payton II to make any moves involving stress to his groin, or show Kevon Looney pictures of their horrifying mascot, King Cake Baby, because that scares Loon. Is that so much to ask?