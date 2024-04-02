Warriors News:

"Don't be surprised if the boat's going to rock during the storm, it's supposed to. Life is a storm, everything is a journey."



That's a bar, Mr. Moody pic.twitter.com/E6QRhNUNr6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2024

You can decide whether the Warriors have already kept him too long. But no, the Warriors’ stakeholders aren’t ready to give up on Draymond. They don’t want Draymond to ever get ejected or suspended again. But they know that they’ve dealt with these things before and they likely will have to deal with one, two or 10 more in the years to come. They’ve decided to think about the big picture, as always. They want to be rational. They don’t want to get impulsive and self-destructive. They want more nights like Sunday. Because the only way to get the best from Draymond Green is not to actually make decisions like Draymond at his worst.

If this week’s Warriors schedule seems geographically illogical — a game in San Antonio on Sunday, one in San Francisco on Tuesday, then back to Texas for Houston on Thursday and Dallas on Friday — there’s a good (and sad) reason. The Warriors originally were slated for a seven-game road trip, staying in Texas after Sunday’s game to play the Mavericks and Rockets before returning home. Then they would have had two days off before hosting Utah on Sunday. But the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in January forced the NBA to postpone two Warriors games. One of those is Tuesday night’s home contest against the Mavericks. That made the league scramble Golden State’s schedule, necessitating the back-and-forth from Texas.

“It’s just a reminder about the sacrifices of everybody that’s in this building,” Curry said. “[The media], coaches, players, the sacrifice of working on Easter weekend. Thankfully, the kids are a little older and they could travel a little bit and not make it too crazy on my wife. It was nice to see them in the stands and spend the morning with them. “It’s not easy, what we do. It reminds you of the sacrifices we make, our families make, to allow us to do what we do on the court. So, it was nice to have them here.”

Since his return, the 38-year-old has contributed 9.4 points at a 47.6 percent shooting clip, and 41.4 percent from behind the three-point line, a team-leading 6.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in just 24.1 minutes per contest. Despite Green making more passes per outing, 50.6, than Paul, 42.6, the point-guard’s passes have led to more potential assists than anyone else on the roster, creating 12.4 per game, while his assists since his return have led the Warriors to notching 15.6 total points.

With 52 points, Booker joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to have three consecutive games with at least 50 points against a single opponent. “Anytime you get named with Wilt, and it’s happened a few times in my career,” Booker said, “but you know you did something special.”

Spurs say Devin Vassell (stress reaction in foot) and Jeremy Sochan (ankle surgery) will miss remainder of season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 1, 2024

"With about 15 minutes to go before our pick we got it done"



—@mcuban tells @Money23Green the story of how he was able to finalize the draft night trade for Luka Dončić pic.twitter.com/Bdxmcuq8Zn — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 1, 2024

I don’t care if Dario can’t defend. I don’t care if he’s more turnovers than three-pointers. I don’t care if he can’t get the Warriors through the playoffs. I do care for his wellbeing. I care for his humanity. I hope he’s healing. I hope he finds peace, whether that’s in the United States or back home in Europe, and whether that’s through playing basketball or through stepping away from it. On a larger scale, I hope that, as fans, as the formless amoeba of faces and voices filling up seats in an arena, we treat the people on the court with empathy, regardless of how they perform. Let your reaction to Dario’s grief be a lesson.

