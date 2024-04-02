How to watch Warriors vs. Mavericks

After a week long road trip, the Golden State Warriors will make a quick pit stop to the Chase Center for Tuesday night’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State won their fourth game in a row after beating the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, 117-113. The big win brings them to a season-high six games above .500 with a record of 40-34.

The key to Sunday’s victory was Warriors’ center Draymond Green. He filled the stat sheet by recording a rare quad-nickel: 21 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, and 6 steals. And while his stats were impressive, it was Green’s impact on the defensive side of the floor that showcased just how important he is to the team. He consistently blew up the Spurs’ offensive sets and even drew the game-winning foul while boxing out Victor Wembanyama for a rebound. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr praised Green, calling his performance a defensive masterpiece.

Kerr lauds Draymond for his "defensive masterpiece" and believes he had the play of the game pic.twitter.com/CPuqhbnrSO — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 1, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Tuesday’s game starts a big week of matchups for the Warriors. They play two games against Dallas and one game against the Houston Rockets — two teams that are within range of the Warriors in the Western Conference Standings. Dallas, in particular, is 45-29 this season and holds the sixth seed in the West — five games ahead of Golden State. They’ve been playing great basketball recently and currently own the longest winning streak in the NBA at seven games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks All-NBA guard, Luka Doncic, continues to dominate the league. His 34.0 points per game leads the NBA this season and has powered the Mavericks to the sixth best offensive rating (117.9).

Luka put his magic on full display as the @dallasmavs win their 7th in a row and move into the 5th spot in the West!



47 PTS (22 in the 1Q)

9 3PM (ties career high)

12 REB

7 AST pic.twitter.com/81Ue8aiSim — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2024

It’s safe to say, slowing down Doncic will be the highest priority for the Warriors, however, as the rest of the league has seen, that’s something easier said than done. Doncic has been a menace against the Warriors this season. In their first game, he lit them up for 39 points. In their second game, the Warriors focused their attention on slowing him down and Doncic countered by getting his teammates involved, most notably center Daniel Gafford who was a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 10 points.

The Warriors are at a point in the season where every win matters as they fight to keep their postseason aspirations alive. They’ve shown flashes of urgency worthy of a playoff team during this past road trip, but now they have to prove that they can get the job done at home too — something their 18-19 record at the Chase Center shows they’ve struggled with all season long.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford

How to watch Regular Season Game #75

Who: Golden State Warriors (40 - 34) vs. Dallas Mavericks (45 - 29)

When: Tuesday, April 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: TNT and NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)