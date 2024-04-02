The Golden State Warriors have a critical game in the standings tonight, as they return home to face the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors dreams of catching the Mavs in the standings are all but over — they’re five games behind Dallas, with just eight games left on the schedule for both teams.

But it’s still a big game. The Warriors are trying to hold off the Houston Rockets and catch up to the Los Angeles Lakers — and maybe even the Sacramento Kings. Those three teams are also all in action, so if the Warriors knot their fifth-consecutive win, they could potentially have a huge day in the standings — and of course, the inverse is equally true.

Neither the Dubs nor the Mavs are at full strength. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Dario Šarić (right knee lateral joint line pain)

Šarić is mostly out of the lineup these days, so his absence probably won’t be felt in terms of rotations. But he’s so easy to root for, and has dealt with a lot of injuries in his career ... so we should all be invested in hoping that he’s fully healthy entering the offseason and his impending free agency.

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee tendonitis)

Kuminga has missed the last three Warriors games, though he’s been listed as day-to-day the entire time. This feels like a really important matchup to have him back for, so hopefully he’s good to go.

Probable — Klay Thompson (right knee tendonitis)

After missing one game, Klay was back in the lineup as Sunday as the Warriors squeaked past the San Antonio Spurs. The spacing he provides is huge against the Mavericks, and double so now that Brandin Podziemski has been struggling to score.

Mavericks

Out — Dereck Lively II (right knee soreness)

We unfortunately won’t get to see a showdown between two of the best big men from the 2023 NBA Draft. Trayce Jackson-Davis is healthy again, but Lively — the No. 12 overall pick — is not. It’s been a sensational rookie campaign for Lively, who quickly earned a spot in the starting lineup, and has averaged 8.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, while shooting 74.7% from the field.

Out — Josh Green (right ankle sprain)

Green, the No. 18 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has really developed into a quality role player, and has even started more often than he’s come off the bench this year. But he hasn’t played at all since spraining his ankle on March 14.

Out — Greg Brown III (personal reasons)

As always, life is more important than basketball, so hopefully all is well with Brown and his family.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!