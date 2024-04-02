The Golden State Warriors’ bench dominated the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors starters held on to break Dallas’ seven-game win streak and get back to .500 at home.

Draymond Green delivered late, delivering a huge block on Daniel Gafford on a play where he also stopped Kyrie Irving’s drive, and saved the ball from going out of bounds.

WHAT A BLOCK AND SAVE BY DRAYMOND GREEN



pic.twitter.com/flK9HvCDzq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 3, 2024

He also took over offensively, scoring six straight points, four of them coming on shots goaltended by Dallas defenders.

Steph dishes a dime ‍ pic.twitter.com/I2d86Ww1E4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

Klay Thompson made it interesting late, getting a layup blocked while up four points, then nearly traveling on a frantic inbounds play. But he sank a pair of free throws with ten seconds remaining that kept it a two-possession game, then Green forced Kyrie Irving to fire a three-pointer off the side of the backboard to end it.

But in a game where the Splash Brothers combined to shoot 10-for-32, it was the bench, and Maple Jordan, who saved the day. Wiggins had 23 points, and added a block and a steal. The Warriors bench outscored the Mavericks bench 39-11, while committing only two of the team’s 17 turnovers.

Chris Paul had 14 points and five assists. Moses Moody had 12 points and four threes. Brandin Podziemski only scored five points, but he added 10 rebounds and five assists, and the Warriors outscored the Mavs by 17 points in the 31 minutes he was on the floor.

Podziemski side-step triple pic.twitter.com/xfVXBy0d3s — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Steph Curry’s second half shooting slump continued, as he went 5-for-18 with four turnovers — though he did get fouled a few times with no whistle, and blocked two shots.

For Dallas, Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, hitting a few ridiculous shots that are also known as normal Luka Doncic shots. Frequent Golden State tormenter Kyrie Irving scored 27 points, and P.J. Washington added an inefficient 20, but the rest of the team combined for just 23 points.

Luka dropping dimes early pic.twitter.com/cSeQiybnwI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2024

In a wild third quarter, Wiggins, Moody, and CP3 kept the Warriors in the game. Wiggins went for 12 in the quarter, while Moody drilled two three-pointers, including one acrobatic shot listing to his right that made Mark Cuban immediately offer $25 million for a 25% share in Moses Moody Inc.

Mark Cuban has a front-row seat for the Moses Moody Show pic.twitter.com/89bLmv3L3O — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

Paul assisted on one Moody triple, then drilled two jumpers of his own as the Warriors closed the third on a 14-3 run.

Splashtown: Population CP3 pic.twitter.com/xAgwCrrdsj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

You know Mr. Wonderful is going to beat that offer, Mark.

The second quarter exemplified everything good and everything bad about the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors experience — especially when the team plays at home. They looked absolutely unstoppable during a 14-0 run, where they held the Mavericks scoreless for nearly five minutes. Eight minutes into the quarter, Dallas had only seven points, and Steph Curry was 3-for-4 from three-point range.

BACK-TO-BACK TRIPLES FOR STEPH pic.twitter.com/16DMJCBuvQ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2024

But immediately, the Warriors went back to their worst habits. In the final 2:16 of the half, Golden State turned the ball over four times. It was a team effort, too. Offensive fouls by Brandin Podziemski and Klay Thompson, a traveling call on Steph Curry, and a bad pass by Draymond Green that turned into a Kyrie Irving triple.

Even the broadcasters contibuted. Seconds after Bob Fitzgerald expressed incredulousness at Dante Exum’s excellent three-point numbers, he drilled a three to tie the game 49-49.

EX marks the SP T pic.twitter.com/pW0N5yKqEH — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 3, 2024

Both teams turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, but Dallas benefited from making more dead-ball turnovers, whereas the Warriors’ miscues started multiple Mavericks fast breaks.

The game did not start auspiciously for Golden State, as the Mavericks ran out to a 9-0 lead thanks to three threes and a bunch of Warriors turnovers. After a Klay Thompson triple opened the scoring, Steve Kerr wisely realized his team needed something familiar to get them back on track: An unsuccessful replay challenge.

As usual, Kerr’s challenge failed, despite the questionable move by P.J. Washington and Bob Fitzgerald’s six possessions of outraged commentary. But the newly-motivated Dubs got a three-point play from Draymond Green, a Curry three, and a wide-open Andrew Wiggins three to even the game at 14-all.

Wiggs from downtown pic.twitter.com/1anFXUJTG6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

Thompson’s first three-pointer of the game moved him to sixth place on the all-time list of three-pointers. In your face, Kyle Korver!

Klay gets the Dubs on the board and moves into 6th place on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointers list pic.twitter.com/aZvoibJJBv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

Next up is Reggie Miller, though it’s unlikely that Thompson can hit the TK triples to pass Reggie in the Warriors’ final seven games.

One highlight of the game was Gary Payton II being mic’ed up, letting the viewing audience in on his running dialogue throughout the game.

GP2 is mic'd up and bringing the energy tonight at Chase pic.twitter.com/yxDN2fta2R — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 3, 2024

“He had a steal, he had a dunk, he made a baby cry, he apologized,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s done everything tonight!”

The bench did everything, and gave the Warriors a three-game cushion over the Houston Rockets with seven to play. Thankfully, most of those games are on the road.