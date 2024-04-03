Warriors News:

Following the win, Chris Paul joined NBC Sports Bay Area’s “Warriors Postgame Live,” where he explained Green’s block is among the best plays he ever has seen during his 19-year NBA career. “I told Dray, ‘That might be one of the best plays I done ever seen in my career, and I’m not exaggerating, man,’ “ Paul revealed on “Warriors Postgame Live.” “If you just see the heart, somebody like me who likes defense, I can appreciate it. It’s well documented, me and Dray’s relationship before I got here. But it’s something to see night in and night out, the way he competes. He willed us to this win tonight.”

"It was our defense that got us the win."



Steve Kerr explains how the Warriors' effort allowed them to withstand a handful of runs by the Mavericks in tonight's win

“At this point, Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu is very likely for next year,” NBA Insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday morning on FanDuel TV. “And next year’s All-Star Weekend is in the Bay Area, in San Francisco, at Chase Center in 2025. And I’m told, with Caitlin Clark and potentially Klay Thompson, to make it 2 v. 2. I’m told Steph Curry has specifically brought up potentially having Klay Thompson in this competition for next year. “Could a guy like Damian Lillard be a candidate as well to join Steph Curry? But those two guys potentially against Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark, those are all conversations that are going to continue to go on in the coming months and as we get into the 2024-25 season.”

"I appreciate playing with someone that sees the game like I do."



CP3 details how his perception of Draymond has changed since they've been teammates

"He won't play [tonight]. He'll play in Houston [on Thursday]."



Steve Kerr provided the latest on Jonathan Kuminga

NBA News:

“Usually, when I have injuries, I just tell myself, move on to the next one, get better, and then fix it,” said Embiid, who finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and 6 turnovers in a 109-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. “But this one took a toll mentally, being depressed ... It was not a good one. “So, still not where I’m supposed to be, especially mentally, but I just love to play and love basketball and I want to play and any chance that I can be out there, I’m going to take it.” When Embiid was asked what, specifically, he meant by not being in the right place mentally, he admitted the injury left him feeling depressed.

Jokic scored 42 points and outdueled the Rookie of the Year favorite in Denver’s 110-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night to retake sole possession of first place in the West. Jokic also grabbed 16 rebounds and had six assists. Wembanyama had 23 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists and nine blocks. Three of Jokic’s baskets came on rare dunks, something he said he had to do facing the sensational rookie. “He had like 600 blocks tonight, but we got the win,” Jokic said after Denver leap-frogged Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference playoff race.

Rajon Rondo is retiring



What an amazing career ✊

Rajon Rondo is retiring

What an amazing career ✊

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

Whenever Curry is being hunted, he “hedges” out to redirect the ballhandler — Dončić in this instance — and give the original Dončić defender (Andrew Wiggins) enough time to recover, after which Curry then recovers to his man. In the clip above, after Curry hedges out and recovers, he hedges out again on the rescreen, which forces Dončić to pick up his dribble and hesitate long enough for Gary Payton II to deflect the pass to the corner. When the Mavs go away from switch-hunting Curry and try for a conventional “Angle” pick-and-roll (a side ballscreen with everyone else spreading the floor), the Warriors make the easy decision to hit Dončić with a trap against the sideline — and since Dwight Powell is the one setting the screen, it means Draymond Green is the one springing the trap

Thompson’s first three-pointer of the game moved him to sixth place on the all-time list of three-pointers. In your face, Kyle Korver! Next up is Reggie Miller, though it’s unlikely that Thompson can hit the TK triples to pass Reggie in the Warriors’ final seven games. One highlight of the game was Gary Payton II being mic’ed up, letting the viewing audience in on his running dialogue throughout the game. “He had a steal, he had a dunk, he made a baby cry, he apologized,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s done everything tonight!”

