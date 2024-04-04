How to watch Warriors at Rockets

The Golden State Warriors embark on another Texas road trip starting with Thursday night’s game against the Houston Rockets. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM PT in Houston and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

The Warriors are coming off one of their biggest victories of the season after beating the Dallas Mavericks, 104-100. While it was a tall task to keep up with Dallas and their sixth-ranked offense — especially on a night which saw leading scorer Stephen Curry struggle from the field (5-of-18 for 13 points) — Golden State still managed to get the job done thanks in large to a masterful performance by defensive ace, Draymond Green. The Warriors’ versatile big man remains the best help defender in the league, constantly filling the holes of Golden State’s defense when the team needs it the most.

.@Money23Green walks us through his mindset behind the clutch block on Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/ZmYaYHRLSy — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 3, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

Tonight will be the third and final meeting between the Warriors and Rockets this season. Golden State’s 2-0 record against Houston already gives them the tiebreaker for the year. This means they actually lead them in the standings by four games with a win tonight virtually putting an end to the Rockets’ play-in aspirations.

Last week, a season-high 11-game winning streak had the Rockets inching closer to the Warriors in the Western Conference standings. Despite playing without All-Star center Alperen Sengun, the Rockets kept on rolling led by a fantastic stretch of games from third-year guard Jalen Green. In his last 10 games, Green is averaging 30.8 points and has scored at least 26 points in all but one of them.

Houston’s long winning streak had their team feeling confident. Injured Rockets’ forward, Tari Eason, even went as far as calling out the Warriors on social media once he believed they were within striking distance of them in the standings.

Rockets’ Tari Eason has a message for the Warriors



(via @TAR13ASON) pic.twitter.com/fiE0fcbSnE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

Of course, with someone like Green on the Warriors, the comments made by Eason were not going to be forgotten any time soon.

“Tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season, their playoff hopes”



- Draymond Green on the Houston Rockets



( @TheVolumeSports / h/t @AhnFireDigital )



pic.twitter.com/1lb0bsBQC9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 3, 2024

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr.

How to watch Regular Season Game #76

Who: Golden State Warriors (41 - 34) vs. Houston Rockets (38 - 37)

When: Thursday, April 4th, at 5:00 p.m. PT

Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)