Jonathan Kuminga out for Warriors vs. Rockets

The Golden State Warriors are about to embark on a critical game against the Houston Rockets. While they can’t clinch a spot in the Play-In Tournament just yet, a win over Houston would all but guarantee that the Dubs will play, at the very least, 83 games this year.

But they’ll be short-handed once again. While it was believed that Jonathan Kuminga would return for this game, he was ruled out a few hours before tip-off after trying out some scrimmaging.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee tendinitis)

It’s the fifth straight game that Kuminga will miss. It’s a bummer having JK out in the middle of a breakout season, but the main goal here is to make sure that he’s healthy for the Play-In Tournament, which he certainly should be. Steve Kerr said on Thursday that he’s still optimistic about Kuminga returning for Friday’s rematch against the Dallas Mavericks.

Out — Dario Šarić (right knee lateral joint line pain)

There’s a chance that Šarić won’t be healthy again this year, and he’s probably out of the rotation for good even if healthy. But he’s been the ultimate professional, and has free agency approaching — here’s hoping he’s able to get healthy soon enough.

Probable — Gary Payton II (left ankle soreness)

The Warriors would certainly lose a lot of athleticism and defense if Payton and Kuminga are both sidelined. Thankfully it looks like GPII should be good to go.

Rockets

Out — Alperen Şengün (right ankle sprain)

Şengün has had an absolute breakout in his third season, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game, shooting 53.7% from the field, and being in consideration for an All-Star spot. Jalen Green might have been the ultra-high lottery pick, and Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet the flashy offseason acquisitions, but in this surprisingly-competitive year for the Rockets, Şengün has been their best player. But Houston was fueled by his season ending injury, going on an absolute tear after he went down.

Out — Steven Adams (right knee PCL surgery)

Adams is the rare player traded during a lost season. He suffered a season-ending injury during training camp with the Memphis Grizzlies. Hopefully he comes back fully healthy next year — he’s such a fun player.

Out — Tari Eason (left tibia surgery)

Right now, Warriors fans best know Eason for having some Warrior-related sentiments that Draymond Green fired back at.

Enjoy the game, Dub Nation!