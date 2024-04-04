How Trayce Jackson-Davis helps the Splash Brothers unlock their offensive potency

Everyone knew what was coming the moment Tari Eason poked the Golden State Warriors.

Inevitability came in the form of a flash to the past. The Splash Brothers exploded for a combined 58 points. Steph Curry put up 29 points on 14 shots (80.7% True Shooting), while Klay Thompson’s 29 points came on 15 shots (96.7% True Shooting — Thompson had zero free throw attempts while Curry had nine).

It wasn’t a smart move by Eason — sidelined due to a left tibia injury — to light a fire under a team that didn’t have it under them on a consistent basis. If there’s anything I’ve learned about these Warriors, it’s that no matter the context of their season, they respond well to being poked at. There’s no faster way to make these Warriors the Warriors of old than virtually telling them to “bring it” in the manner of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Because they can easily bring it if teams want them to — and bring it (“it” being their A-game), they did.

Curry and Thompson provided the scoring punch, while Draymond Green quarterbacked the defense, made reads on offense, and provided value on the margins that has always been part of his core as a player. But I have to give a special shoutout to Trayce Jackson-Davis, whose value to the team is becoming even more pronounced the moment he received an increase in his playing time and overall role.

The benefits of having a bona fide five who can set solid screens, roll to the rim, and be athletic enough to catch the ball and finish are almost endless. It opens up several possibilities in the half court — not only because such a skill set makes conventional pick-and-roll sets more feasible, it also makes *every* kind of screen-and-roll action (on and off the ball) hard to guard.

It’s rare for a rookie big to have all the traits of an impact player at his position, but Jackson-Davis has those traits in spades. Setting solid screens is important, while also knowing how to sow confusion within defenses by using all the tricks of the trade when it comes to setting his ballhandling partner free.

That includes flipping the angle of the screen at the last second to catch both defenders (the ballhandler’s man and his own man) going the opposite way of where the ballhandler is dribbling toward:

Another empty-corner action between Steph and Trayce. Watch Trayce flip the angle at the last second, gets to the rim again and draws the foul on Wemby. pic.twitter.com/UGVaV5Q734 — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) April 1, 2024

Flipping screening angles (the technical term being “Varejao” screens, named after — you guessed it — Anderson Varejao) is something that veteran bigs with extensive NBA experience perform on a regular basis. To see it out of a rookie shows how much knowledge that has been imparted onto him by his veterans — and how much he has willfully absorbed and implemented it within his own game.

Another trait of his screening has been “slipping” screens. Against a team like the Houston Rockets who switch heavily, slipping screens is a way to counter switching, especially if those switches aren’t squeaky clean or are otherwise poorly executed:

It’s difficult enough for teams to defend a Curry-Jackson-Davis pick-and-roll whenever the side where the screen is set is empty (i.e., no one in the strong-side corner) — it’s even more difficult when Jackson-Davis slips out of the screen to counter the switch. Jabari Smith switches out toward Curry, but Fred VanVleet is behind on the switch toward Jackson-Davis, which forces Dillon Brooks (the low man) to have to rotate from the weak side. That makes it an easy decision for Jackson-Davis to kick the ball out to the open Thompson in the corner.

Emptying the corner on side ballscreens almost always means that the help has to come from the weak side, especially if the action up front compromises the screen defender’s ability to contain in any way. When Jackson-Davis comes up to set another ballscreen for Curry with the side emptied, another slip causes confusion in terms of coverage:

Amen Thompson jumps out to switch — but VanVleet also jumps out, thinking that the coverage is to send two to the ball. VanVleet tries to recover toward the slipping Jackson-Davis but is too far behind. This elicits a rotation from Brooks, who tries to contest but can’t stop the finish from Jackson-Davis, who also draws a foul.

Slipping screens not only requires knowing *how* to slip, but also *when* to slip them. Jackson-Davis has enough IQ as a five man to connect with his ballhandling partner on slips. His mind-meld with Chris Paul allows him to pounce on this switch, helped by Paul’s precise delivery on the pocket pass:

On-ball slips like the one above are complemented by the off-ball slips Jackson-Davis performs for Thompson, who has formed a highly synergistic screening partnership with the rookie. It has been an efficient pairing this season because of Thompson’s ability to draw two defenders around screens and Jackson-Davis’ wherewithal to subsequently roll/slip.

Again, if the switch isn’t clean, it’s either a Thompson three around the screen:

Or a slip to the rim for an easy bucket by Jackson-Davis off of Thompson drawing two to the ball:

Even the thought of having to defend a pindown action between Jackson-Davis and Thompson can freeze the screen defender into inaction. Another slipped screen by Jackson-Davis puts Jock Landale in a tough spot. He expects Thompson to come off the screen and has to decide what do with that prospect — but in the process, he finds his own man beating him to the punch with an alley-oop finish:

What happens when the Rockets do actually manage to pull off a clean switch on a screening action for Thompson?

The answer came on this possession to end the third quarter:

The Warriors run their favorite end-of-quarter set (“Fist Out”), which involves Thompson coming off of Jackson-Davis’ screen in the corner. Smith and Brooks execute a clean switch, with Smith top-locking Thompson away from the ball.

Thompson, however, adjusts. He fades toward the corner instead, which draws Brooks toward him, leaving Jackson-Davis free on the dive. Thompson hits him on the pocket pass for the dunk, with the Rockets’ weak-side help being too late to affect the bucket.

While Jackson-Davis’ impact on the Warriors’ half-court offense has been key behind expanding their options, a shoutout is in order regarding his impact on defense — especially when paired with Green as the four. In 312 possessions of that frontcourt pairing, the Warriors have put up a 101.6 defensive rating (85.0 in the half-court). Those marks would easily be the equivalent of the best defense in the league without garbage time, per Cleaning The Glass.

Having a bona fide rim protector behind him allows Green to be more loose and free with his roaming, while putting him in a better position to plug gaps. Jackson-Davis, on the other hand, can do a much better job of protecting the rim if that is his primary — and mostly the only — role on defense:

Steve Kerr has a tough choice to make when Jonathan Kuminga comes back. Should he insert him back to the starting lineup while keeping Jackson-Davis as the starting five, the prospect of creating offense with three non-shooters on the floor (in only 35 possessions, the Jackson-Davis, Green, and Kuminga trio has a minus-7.7 net rating, with an offensive rating of 102.9) is too unattractive, even with Curry and Thompson to make up for the spacing deficit.

But there is one thing that should be clear: Jackson-Davis has earned his role as the starting five for the Warriors. Should he play well enough to warrant closing minutes — and if the matchup dictates it — he should also be the five in closing lineups.

Otherwise, putting Jackson-Davis in as the starter keeps Green as the five in small lineups — and allows it to be Kerr’s trump card, which has always been the most effective way of playing it.