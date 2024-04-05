Player grades: Warriors vs. Rockets

Last night, the Golden State Warriors all but punched their ticket to the Play-In Tournament, demolishing the team behind them in the standings, with a mighty impressive 133-110 win over the upstart Houston Rockets. They’re nearly guaranteed to play in the postseason now, and have a season-high six-game winning streak.

Let’s do some quick grades before tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. As always, grades are based on my expectations for each player, with a “B” grade representing the average performance for that player.

Note: True-shooting percentage (TS) is a scoring efficiency metric that accounts for threes and free throws. League-average TS is 58.0%.

Draymond Green

29 minutes, 5 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 2 turnovers, 5 fouls, 2-for-3 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 64.4% TS, +26

The Warriors defensive explosion is real, and Green is by far the biggest reason for it. The team’s garbage-time adjusted net rating over their six-game winning streak — which features five road games — is 105.2. That’s more than three points per 100 possessions better than the Minnesota Timberwolves league-leading mark of 108.3.

Draymond may not be the DPOY-level individual defender that he once was, but I maintain that no one in the NBA can transform an entire team’s defense the way he can. The only issue was that Houston’s athleticism led to five fouls for Dray in just 29 minutes.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

28 minutes, 20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 8-for-10 shooting, 4-for-4 free throws, 85.0% TS, +20

Is there anything TJD can’t do?!? He sure isn’t on the court to pass the ball, but ... turns out he can pass the ball. Those four assists weren’t just making the smart and simple play and hitting the open man. They required vision, anticipation, and some crafty passing.

I could not be more impressed with this kid.

Grade: A+

Andrew Wiggins

23 minutes, 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 3-for-8 shooting, 1-for-5 threes, 3-for-4 free throws, 51.2% TS, +22

Wiggins had a sensational first quarter in which he dropped in a few buckets, flew all over the court, and played high-level defense on Jalen Green. His play dropped off a bit after that, and there was a reason he finished the game seventh on the team in minutes played.

Still and all, he’s been much more the Wiggins of old lately, and it’s transforming the Warriors. Even if his second, third, and fourth quarters didn’t provide much, that first quarter was pretty special.

Also of note: since January 30, Wiggins is shooting 81.8% on free throws. Prior to that point, he was shooting just 69.5%. That’s big, especially late in games.

Grade: B+

Steph Curry

31 minutes, 29 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 turnovers, 2 fouls, 9-for-14 shooting, 2-for-6 threes, 9-for-9 free throws, 80.7% TS, +29

What a difference a game makes. Two days after shooting 2-for-13 from inside the arc and not getting to the free throw line, Curry shot 7-for-8 on twos and got to the line nine times.

He just controlled the game from start to finish. He was cooking early, he was cooking late, and he was quarterbacking the offense and trolling the Rockets along the way.

Elite.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in points, led the team in assists, best plus/minus on the team.

Klay Thompson

29 minutes, 29 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 turnovers, 3 fouls, 11-for-15 shooting, 7-for-11 threes, 96.7% TS, +20

Yeesh. When the Splash Brothers play like this, and Draymond defends like this, the Warriors are about as good as NBA teams get. How do we make this happen every night?

Klay set the offensive tone early with back-to-back threes. When he got his usual rest halfway through the first quarter, the Warriors were up 19-6 ... and Thompson had scored 11 of those points.

He flew a little too close to the sun with some of his passes, hence the three turnovers, but he was engaged in all areas of the game, and reminded everyone that he’s one of the great shooters and scorers in NBA history ... and still can be on any given night.

I loved the Klay off the bench experiment, but it’s probably in the team’s best interest that he’s back in the starting lineup and thriving as the postseason nears.

Grade: A

Post-game bonus: Tied for the team lead in points.

Kevon Looney

9 minutes, 2 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 3 fouls, 0-for-3 shooting, 2-for-2 free throws, 25.8% TS, -1

A solid enough all-around game for Looney, but it seemed like Houston’s athleticism was just a bit too ... well ... athletic for him in this one.

Grade: C

Chris Paul

22 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 turnovers, 1 foul, 3-for-9 shooting, 2-for-4 threes, 44.4% TS, -7

This game was a reminder as to why having CP3 is such a luxury. Perhaps that’s confusing, since Paul didn’t play particularly well. But part of the draw of adding him was that the Warriors now have three Hall of Fame guards. Usually three players — even three great players — aren’t all going to be on their A-game every night, and that’s doubly true when they’re reaching the home stretch of their careers.

On Tuesday, Curry and Thompson struggled, but Paul played brilliantly, and the Warriors won in large part because of it. On Thursday, CP3 had one of his worst games in a while, but it didn’t matter because the Splash Bros were going off.

Between those three, it’s all but guaranteed that at least one will have a really good game, and usually two. What a luxury.

Grade: C-

Post-game bonus: Worst plus/minus on the team.

Gary Payton II

14 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 3-for-3 shooting, 1-for-1 threes, 1-for-2 free throws, 103.1% TS, +3

Payton had critical plays and also clutch plays ... one of the highlights of the game was his putback layup to beat the second-quarter buzzer, which gave the Dubs a 15-point lead at the break, and all the momentum in the game.

Grade: B+

Jerome Robinson

4 minutes, 0 points, 1 rebound, 0-for-2 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 0.0% TS, +3

I don’t give out grades for garbage time (unless it’s a significant amount of it), which is good for Robinson. Because his lasting impact was shooting a pair of three-pointers on the same possession, and not even being in the same area code as the rim on either.

Grade: Incomplete

Moses Moody

24 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 fouls, 3-for-4 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, 92.2% TS, +1

The Warriors will have another minutes logjam to work out when Jonathan Kuminga returns, but it sure feels like Moody has played himself into a serious role. In the five games that Kuminga has been out, Moody has averaged 22.9 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, with just 0.6 turnovers, while shooting 55% on threes and 100% on free throws.

Add in the defense and .... yeesh!

Grade: A+

Lester Quiñones

4 minutes, 9 points, 3-for-4 shooting, 3-for-3 threes, 112.5% TS, +3

Quiñones was the opposite of Robinson. I don’t give grades for minimal garbage time, which is a bummer for Q, who absolutely made it rain in his limited action.

Grade: Incomplete

Brandin Podziemski

24 minutes, 4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers, 1 foul, 2-for-5 shooting, 40.0% TS, -4

Not a very eventful game for Podz. His constant motion both on offense and when the shot goes up creates a lot of opportunities for Golden State, but he didn’t do much beyond that.

Grade: C-

Thursday’s inactives: Usman Garuba, Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, Dario Šarić, Pat Spencer