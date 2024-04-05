How to watch Warriors at Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors finish off their second to last back-to-back of the season with Friday night’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

With an opportunity to eliminate the Houston Rockets from play-in tournament contention, the Warriors took care of business and handily beat them in yet another impressive 133-110 victory. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson led the way with 29 points each as Golden State extended their winning streak to a season-high six games. They also get the added benefit of sticking it to the Rockets for their trash talk from last week.

The Petty King is so back pic.twitter.com/60fGtCv8an — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors have an opportunity to tie the season series against the Mavericks on Friday night. Although they lost the first two matchups against them, Golden State was able to defeat them in their game earlier this week, 104-100. It was an impressive performance, especially considering that the Mavericks were coming off seven-straight wins, but now, the situations are flipped as the Warriors are currently the hottest team in the league with six-straight wins of their own.

Defense has been the key to this recent stretch of games. The Warriors have a defensive rating of 104.1 since their streak started on March 26th — the fourth best in the NBA during that span. The team’s starting lineup featuring a front court of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Draymond Green continues to thrive as the two compliment each other well on the defensive side of the floor.

Jackson-Davis is a smart defender with the length and athleticism to protect the rim — he currently leads the Warriors in blocks per game. The rookie at center allows Green to thrive in his role as a roamer, a role in which he is better at than anyone else in the league. He’s constantly plugging the holes in the Warriors’ defense and his play is one of the biggest reason for the team’s recent success.

Defense will be a priority tonight against the Mavericks and the league’s leading scorer, Luka Doncic. While a win may not get Golden State out of the play-in just yet, it still goes a long way in sending a message to the rest of the league about the legitimacy of their championship aspirations this season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., Daniel Gafford

How to watch Regular Season Game #77

Who: Golden State Warriors (42 - 34) vs. Dallas Mavericks (46 - 30)

When: Friday, April 5th, at 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)