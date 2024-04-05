The Golden State Warriors are set for one of their biggest games of the year, when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in a rematch of Tuesday’s impressive victory. With a win, the Warriors would have seven victories in a row ... and, more importantly, would climb closer to rising up in the Play-In Tournament seeding.

Both teams, however, have some notable names that may be missing. Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Dario Šarić (right knee lateral joint line pain)

Another game that Super Dario will miss. Here’s hoping he’s healthy soon, and can be at full speed when his free agency rolls around.

Questionable — Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee tendonitis)

Kuminga’s injury doesn’t appear too serious — he’s been day-to-day the entire time. But he’s missed five consecutive games already, and this sure would be a huge one to have him back for.

Questionable — Andrew Wiggins (left ankle soreness)

Wiggins has been on a roll lately, playing with great aggression, urgency, and intensity. He’s been a huge part of the team going on a late-season run, so hopefully he’s able to play in this game ... his defense against Kyrie Irving is so important.

Questionable — Gary Payton II (left ankle soreness)

A second crucial perimeter defensive player that might not play against a team with two elite perimeter scorers. Not ideal!

Mavericks

Out — Dereck Lively II (right knee sprain)

Lively, like Trayce Jackson-Davis, has not looked like a rookie while manning the middle for Dallas. It’s a big loss for the Mavs that he’s out.

Out — Josh Green (right ankle sprain)

A night after there were three Greens — Draymond, Jalen, and Jeff — there will be just one in this one.

Out — Greg Brown III (personal reasons)

Brown also missed Tuesday’s game for personal reasons. Hoping everything is okay with he and his family.

Doubtful — Luka Dončić (right knee soreness)

I probably don’t need to explain how much Dončić’s absence would impact this game for both teams.

Questionable — Maxi Kleber (back spasms)

Kleber has been an important option with Lively sidelined, and played 17 minutes against the Dubs on Tuesday. That said, he didn’t play particularly well.

Enjoy the action, Dub Nation!