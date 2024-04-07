How to watch Warriors vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors take on the Utah Jazz for a Sunday night home matchup. The game will be played at 5:30 PM PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Previously with the Warriors:

Golden State lost a close one to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, 108-106. It was a competitive back-and-forth game in which the Warriors gave their best effort, however, the team’s comeback was just short after Klay Thompson missed a three at the end of regulation.

Klay's game-winning 3-point attempt falls just short pic.twitter.com/aWgPttrmPN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 6, 2024

Steph Curry led the way late for the Warriors with a clutch 14-point fourth quarter. He finished the night with 28 points, but he had nobody else on the team that could score above 16. In contrast, the Mavericks — playing without All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic — had two players generating offense for them: Kyrie Irving with 26 points and P.J. Washington with a game-high 32 points on five made threes.

Although the loss snaps the Warriors six-game winning streak, Steve Kerr stressed how proud he was of the team’s overall effort during his postgame press conference.

"Love the way our guys fought ... amazing effort. I love these guys."



Steve Kerr applauds the Warriors' effort in tonight's tough loss pic.twitter.com/O7XdF2K8LA — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 6, 2024

What to watch for tonight:

The Warriors have an opportunity to clinch the 10th seed in the West with a win against the Jazz or a Houston Rockets loss on Sunday night.

Western Conference scenarios for Sunday, April 7 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xVaaj0bcQy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2024

Having said that, they will have to do so without the services of their best player and leading scorer, Curry. The Warriors opted to rest their superstar point guard who has played in 71 games this season — the most he’s played in since the 2016-17 season where he appeared in 79 games.

Steph Curry is out tomorrow at home against the Jazz. The Warriors are resting him. Curry is at 71 games played this season. Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga are questionable. Gary Payton II is probable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 6, 2024

With just five games remaining in the regular season, there is still an outside chance the Warriors can move up to the seventh or eighth seed in the West. They currently trail the Sacramento Kings by two games, the Los Angeles Lakers by 2.5 games, and the New Orleans Pelicans by three games. Of those three teams, Golden State has only officially lost the tiebreaker to the Kings, while leading the season series against the Lakers (2-1) and tying with the Pelicans (1-1). While the seventh seed is unlikely, the matchups against the Lakers and the Pelicans scheduled for later this week give them the opportunity to at least contend for the eighth seed.

However, In order to make that a possibility, they have to first take care of business tonight with a win against a struggling Utah team that is on an 11-game losing streak and has a 9-29 record on the road this season.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Jazz: Keynote George, Collin Sexton, Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks, Omer Yurtseven

