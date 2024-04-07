Klay Thompson sends Warriors cruising past the Jazz

Sometimes, all you really need is just one Splash Brother. Sure, two is ideal, but it’s not always necessary. On Sunday night, against a Utah Jazz team that has already turned their attention towards the offseason, the Golden State Warriors only needed one of their Hall of Fame duo.

With Steph Curry resting, the Warriors turned to Klay Thompson on Sunday, and he delivered in a big way. It took a few minutes for the Warriors machine to get running, though. Down two starters (Andrew Wiggins was out with ankle soreness), the Dubs started a new lineup of Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Thompson and Jackson-Davis found early rhythm working together — what’s new? — but the Dubs were struggling on defense.

Then Klay caught fire. And as he did, Green started to put on a defensive clinic. Thompson dropped in 11 of the team’s first 23 points while Green seemingly swatted away everything in the paint, and even though Utah responded, the Warriors jumped out to a 30-19 lead.

It prompted Steve Kerr — clearly trying to get rest for his veterans — to go to the youngest lineup the Warriors can play, while still in the first quarter: rookies Jackson-Davis, Podziemski, and Gui Santos, with third-year pros Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga. That lineup someone surprisingly held serve and, thanks to a running three from Podziemski at the buzzer, ended the quarter with a 41-28 lead.

The score fluctuated from there, but it never felt very close. Utah made a run early in the second quarter behind Johnny Juzang, who came out of nowhere to make his first five threes ... prompting Kerr to call timeout just a few minutes into the frame, with the lead trimmed to nine points.

It was a successful timeout, and within a few minutes the Dubs had rattled off a 10-0 lead, and shortly after had pushed the margin to 20 points. Utah had another run in them, outscoring Golden State 13-2 late in the second quarter, but the Warriors still led 68-54 at the break. Klay had lit Chase Center on fire with 25 first-half points, while Kuminga had returned from injury to drop in an electric 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting.

The fear is always whether we’ll see the vintage third-quarter Warriors or a bunch that forgot how to play basketball while in the locker rooms. We didn’t really get the former, but we certainly didn’t get the latter, either. The Dubs had no complacency out of the break, and Thompson was still splashing shots through the net. The Jazz had another run in them — they had a lot — but Kerr again turned to a few young players, who again pushed the lead in the right direction. After three quarters it was 97-77.

The fourth quarter didn’t go as well as planned, but it wasn’t the disaster that they’ve had on many occasions. Utah pulled to within 12 points on multiple occasions, and with that being the margin at the halfway mark, Kerr turned to a defensive lineup to shut the door. That — and some coffin-nailing shots from CP3 — put the game away.

The Jazz didn’t stop fighting though, even when the outcome was determined. Utah’s garbage-time unit greatly outplayed Golden State’s, leading to a 118-110 final score that wasn’t representative of how comfortably the Warriors won.

Thompson finished with 32 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 12-for-23 from the field and 6-for-13 from deep. Kuminga was phenomenal, with 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting, plus 10 rebounds and four assists.

Happily back in the win column following Friday’s heartbreaking loss, the Dubs now head to LA to take on the Lakers on Tuesday ... and that should be a damn good game.