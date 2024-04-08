Warriors News:

Postseason bound ✔️



The Warriors have clinched a top-10 seed in the Western Conference. pic.twitter.com/71jvmMoi4C — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 7, 2024

Kuminga said he finally “felt like myself” prior to Sunday’s game and he jumped like himself against the Jazz, exploding for a few dunks en route to 21 points and 10 rebounds on 9-of-11 shooting. He did it in 27 minutes, coming off the bench. “I wasn’t concerned about coming off the bench,” Kuminga said. Kerr is being pretty transparent with his lineup choices. He said he plans to keep starting Trayce Jackson-Davis next to Draymond Green, which means Kuminga on the bench in favor of Andrew Wiggins — a more polished individual defender and shooter — at the small forward. Even without Wiggins, who missed a second straight game after tweaking his ankle in Houston, Kerr opted for Brandin Podziemski in place of Kuminga with the starters, citing better lineup combinations as the reason.

"That's something I can hang my hat on and be proud of, being durable throughout the season." pic.twitter.com/RcfnLYvgdl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2024

Steve Kerr reveals why the Warriors' loss to the Mavericks on Friday changed how he'll allocate minutes over their final five regular-season games pic.twitter.com/08wNevRkhY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 7, 2024

During an interview on JJ Reddick’s “The Old Man & the Three” podcast, former Warriors general manager Bob Myers revealed that despite strong efforts from Golden State, the franchise never was able to pinpoint precisely where the leak came from. “No,” Myers told Reddick after being asked if he ever found out who was behind the infamous leak. “I think the best I can answer that is, we couldn’t pinpoint anybody. It wasn’t like we found someone. We looked, we looked. We tried, a third party, we couldn’t.”

Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 48 points, Dante Exum forced overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from 22 points down for a 147-136 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Luka Doncic had 37 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds as the Mavericks took another step toward the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 29 points, and Fred VanVleet had 24 points and 12 assists for the Rockets, who were eliminated from postseason contention after not trailing until the final three minutes of regulation. It was a fifth consecutive loss for Houston and with it the Rockets have been eliminated from playoff contention, it cannot catch Golden State for the No. 10 seed in the West.

Anthony Davis aggravated a left eye injury and was ruled out of the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-117 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Davis was inadvertently hit in the face by Wolves forward Kyle Anderson late in the first quarter when scoring off an offensive rebound. Davis immediately went to the floor after the play and covered his face with his hands. The putback dunk gave L.A. a 35-30 lead with 24.2 seconds remaining in the first. Davis went to the locker room for evaluation and did not return. He left the arena without speaking to reporters. There is optimism that Davis will be able to return to the lineup Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

Updated West Standings ‼️



- MIN retake 1st

- LAC, DAL win, stand 4th & 5th

- GSW clinch top 10



https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/naxg7zfxVg — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2024

Since a decision for him to come off the bench was made on February 15 — coincidentally, their previous matchup against the Jazz — Thompson has put up the following numbers: 18.9 points 53.6% on twos 41.4% on threes (on 9.5 attempts per game) 60.5% True Shooting While Thompson may not be the automatic 20-plus points-per-game scorer he was during his heyday, the Warriors still count on him to be a key auxiliary scorer and pressure relief for Curry. But having him be the primary option on offense wasn’t ever really an option even during his prime, due to his limited handle and average passing chops. The best use of him on offense was always as an off-ball movement shooter, a catch-and-shoot sniper, and a cutter.

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t have Luka Doncic. That just gave Kyrie Irving room to take over the game and more chances for P.J. Washington to drill big shots in a 108-106 win over the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors had a real chance to win a game where they looked dead in the water 101-92 with less than four minutes to go. But Steph Curry scored nine of his 28 points in the final 3:36, rallying to tie the game with 13 seconds to go.

