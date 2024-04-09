How to watch Warriors at Lakers

The Golden State Warriors embark on their final road trip of the regular season starting with Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will be played at 7:00 PM PT in Los Angeles and can be watched on TNT.

Previously with the Warriors:

Despite playing without superstar point guard Steph Curry (rest), the Warriors took care of business with Sunday’s 118-110 victory over the Utah Jazz. Evidently, one Splash Brother was more than enough to secure the win in this one as Klay Thompson led the way with a vintage 32-point performance – 25 of which came in the first half.

Thompson is shooting 41.4% from the three-point line since the All-Star Break and continues to thrive since returning to the starting lineup. What’s even more impressive is that he’s played in 74 of the Warriors’ 78 games this season – something he says he’s very proud of considering all the injuries he has been through.

What to watch for tonight:

The Houston Rockets’ loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday guaranteed the Warriors a top-10 seed in the Western Conference. While there is still a small chance of them moving up the standings, they would have to leapfrog two teams among the Sacramento Kings, the New Orleans Pelicans, and the Lakers in order to secure the eighth seed.

Barring an epic collapse from those three teams, the Warriors will most likely remain either the ninth or 10th seed, needing two wins during this year’s Play-In Tournament to keep their postseason hopes alive.

That being said, tonight’s matchup against the Lakers still holds a lot of value. Golden State has beat their SoCal rivals in two of their three matchups thus far. A win tonight will give them the season series and an all-important tie breaker.

The effect on the standings aside, tonight’s game represents an opportunity for the Warriors to send a message to the rest of the league. This team is much better than their record may suggest as they have the second most wins in the NBA since the beginning of February. A win against the same Lakers team which eliminated them in the second round of last year’s playoffs would make that statement loud and clear.

Golden State of Mind’s very own, Brady Klopfer, dove deeper into this while setting the stage for tonight’s matchup in his latest article.

Tonight is that chance. The Warriors are on the road, on national TV. They’re playing a game with serious postseason implications. They’re playing a game against LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And above all else, they’re playing a game against the team that they’re likely to have to go through when the Play-In Tournament begins. Win or lose, the Warriors need to spend 48 minutes showing us — showing themselves — that they can compete on the largest stage. We’ll see if it happens.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected Starters

Warriors: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes

How to watch Regular Season Game #79

Who: Golden State Warriors (43 - 35) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (45 - 34)

When: Tuesday, April 9th, at 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)