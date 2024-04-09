Warriors News:

One of the worst-kept secrets in the league is that Orlando, loaded with young talent but not with shooters, might offer Klay a ton of money next summer. Meanwhile, Joe Lacob has said the Warriors want to get all the way out of the luxury tax next summer, which is possible, but only if they are very disciplined about how much they’re willing to pay to keep Klay (and/or CP3). Put bluntly, Klay is the only one of the big three who might end up more valuable to another team than what the Warriors want to pay him. The more durable he continues to be, the larger the contract he deserves. The Warriors should absolutely try to bring him back, and not just as a sentimental gesture.

“As long as I’m having fun and being a good teammate, and you actually helped me a ton when you told me, ‘Lean into these young guys, lean into the fact that you’re a vet, you’ve made X amount of money, you don’t have to worry about anything. You’re playing for the love of the game.’ And I think once I realized that and I relaxed a little bit, rather than playing for a contract or All-Star nod or some accolade, but rather just play for the love of the game. The fact that I get to play cards with guys on the plane, we were playing ping pong last night after the game, we’re having fun. That’s the beauty of the game right there. Not trying to get another max deal or another endorsement. “Just smelling the roses and appreciating all the work it took to get here. In saying that, when it comes to free agency in July, I just got to keep that in mind. Yes, I want to re-sign with the Dubs, but I also have to prioritize my mental health and lay out what is important to me at this point in my career. I know we have so much basketball ahead that I haven’t given it much thought. Because if I start thinking about July 1, then I’m just doing myself a disservice. For me it’s just about staying present, as simple as that is. Staying present and appreciating being in the NBA.”

"Everything is moving well. Why would you want to move away from what is moving well?"



JK understands Kerr's decision to have him come off the bench in favor of TJD pic.twitter.com/5wNmXzBCoz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2024

Kerr shares why he believes this Warriors team is better than last season's pic.twitter.com/1JsfaBeErQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 8, 2024

NBA News:

Nonetheless, Clingan is the more nimble and athletic of the two, showing more ability to step out on the perimeter, run the floor and track smaller players off the dribble. That particularly stood out in his epic eight-block tournament performance against Northwestern, where he was unfazed having to switch onto guards. He’ll have to do the same against faster, more skilled NBA players working with more space and (mostly) better schemes, but here’s an example of his work in the Illinois game. Clingan has his feet at the 3-point line when Terrance Shannon begins his move, stays with Shannon’s inside-out move and slides his feet to meet him at the rim before denying the shot.

Prediction: This is a tough race to predict. There are too many variables, but the Kings will drop to ninth with injuries to Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter. The Lakers seem poised to get the eighth seed based on how well they are playing. The Suns will drop into the seventh seed; the schedule is too difficult, and they have dug a deep hole. This leaves the Pelicans as the sixth and out of the play-in tournament.

ESPN Sources: Charlotte has been granted permission to interview Sacramento’s G League coach Lindsey Harding for head coaching opening. Harding - a former No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick — was G League’s coach of the year for Stockton and advanced to Western Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/PlAYLhW70m — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 8, 2024

The total eclipse has just begun. pic.twitter.com/ihGr5mFzai — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 8, 2024

In case you missed it at Golden State of Mind:

That’s why even when he’s posted negative marks in the defensive Estimated Plus-Minus metric (favored by many as an all-in-one metric since it does the best job of eliminating confounding factors), they haven’t ventured far from zero. He’s posted a couple of positive d-EPM metrics throughout his career: four straight seasons from 2014-2017. His highest career d-EPM came during the 2021-22 championship season, where he posted a plus-1.8. The eye test lent credence to that season, where his rotations where crisp, his mistakes were minimal, and while he still was a mismatch target, he fought hard to make sure that he wasn’t an easy target to score on. This season, however, Curry has been a minus-0.4 in d-EPM. That’s not egregiously negative, but it feels like the days of him being a positive-impact defender are behind him (he was a minus-0.2 last season). Should he find a path toward becoming a positive or neutral once again, things have to fall in place around him perfectly.

