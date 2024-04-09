A playoff audition

The Golden State Warriors have a big basketball game tonight. You might have heard! They’re taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in a game that has serious standings implications ... and probably is a preview of the postseason.

And it’s a big game for the Dubs.

We are, perhaps, past the point of worrying much about the standings, now that the Warriors have clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Rising to the eighth-seed — thus being treated to double instead of single-elimination — would be fantastic, but not very likely. The Dubs, currently occupying the 10th spot, would need to leapfrog not just the Lakers, but the Sacramento Kings. With the Kings two games ahead of the Warriors and holding the tiebreaker, that Golden State needs to go 3-1 to end the season, with the Kings going winless, or they need to win out (they face the Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Utah Jazz), while hoping the Kings go 1-3 (they face the Oklahoma City Thunder, Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Blazers).

What’s much more realistic is jumping over the Lakers. Should the Dubs win tonight’s showdown, they’d be just half a game behind LA, while owning the tiebreak. After tonight’s game, the Lakers finish the season with road games against the Memphis Grizzlies and Pelicans. A Warriors win tonight would give them and the Lakers the same number in the loss column which, combined with owning the tiebreak, would mean the Dubs could surpass LA by not losing more of their final three games than LA does of their final two.

Given that Golden State has been better on the road than at home this year, there’s perhaps some sentiment that they’d be better staying in the 10th seed ... though I’m fairly certain that the players do not agree with that, and I’m absolutely certain that Joe Lacob would prefer getting that sweet primetime Play-In revenue.

But this is all beside the point. The bigger thing at play is that Golden State is getting a chance to audition for the playoffs tonight. Those auditions began in earnest last week — their nail-biter win over the Dallas Mavericks, followed by a demolition of the desperate Houston Rockets served as encouraging data points — but none are bigger than tonight.

All year long, the Warriors have preyed on lesser teams while struggling to find their traction against the league’s elite. The result has been concern that even if the Dubs do make the playoffs, they don’t have the firepower and high ceiling to make noise.

I’ve always disagreed with that. The Warriors have a championship core, with a player (Steph Curry) who can be the best offensive force on the planet on any night, and another (Draymond Green) who can be the league’s premier defender on any night. But at some point, the Warriors need to show us that they can show up when it matters most.

Tonight is that chance. The Warriors are on the road, on national TV. They’re playing a game with serious postseason implications. They’re playing a game against LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And above all else, they’re playing a game against the team that they’re likely to have to go through when the Play-In Tournament begins.

Win or lose, the Warriors need to spend 48 minutes showing us — showing themselves — that they can compete on the largest stage. We’ll see if it happens.