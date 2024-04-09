The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are locking heads for a fourth and final time tonight ... a final time in the regular season, that is. All signs still point to the two teams, despite the better wishes of Adam Silver, meeting in the first round of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, which would send one of the biggest stars in the world packing after just one postseason game.

That’s a worry for another day. Today we’re concerned about the Warriors, the Lakers, the house that Bitcoin built, 7:00 p.m. PT, and TNT. Be there, or be square. Unfortunately for viewers, not all of the players will be there.

Here’s the full injury report.

Warriors

Out — Dario Šarić (right knee lateral joint line pain)

I’ve said it a few times, and I’ll say it again. It’s possible that Super Dario has played his final game with the Warriors. Whether that’s true or not, I just hope he’s fully healthy when he hits free agency in a few months.

Probable — Andrew Wiggins (left ankle sprain)

Wiggins is, thankfully, likely to return after a two-game absence due to rolling his ankle. It always feels like disaster averted when an ankle sprain only sidelines a player for a few games. Wiggins’ defense is huge in matchups against the Lakers, and he’s also averaged 19.3 points per game in the three contests against LA this year, while shooting 23-for-43 from the field.

Probable — Gary Payton II (left ankle impingement)

Another high-level defender who the Warriors really benefit from having available against the Lakers. Thankfully looks like GPII should be good to go.

Lakers

Out — Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

Wood has been fairly underwhelming in his first season with the Lakers, seeing his points per game average drop from 16.6 last year (with the Mavericks) to 6.9 this year. Still, his absence hurts LA, especially as they go up against a new-look Warriors lineup with Trayce Jackson-Davis starting.

Out — Jarred Vanderbilt (right mid-foot sprain)

Vanderbilt has been a key part of the Lakers rotation this year when healthy, but hasn’t played in over two months. Los Angeles is still hopeful that he’ll return before the season ends.

Out — Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

Hood-Schifino is an exciting player, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he looks next year. Yet you gotta think the Lakers are looking back on the draft and shaking their head a little bit. The two players selected immediately after JHS? Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Brandin Podziemski.

Questionable — LeBron James (flu-like symptoms)

Obviously it would be a massive break for the Dubs if LeBron didn’t play. I would also be pretty surprised if an illness keeps him out of this matchup.

Questionable — Anthony Davis (left eye soreness)

It would also obviously be a massive break for the Dubs if AD didn’t play. Golden State will absolutely feel like it’s their game to lose if either of the Lakers’ superstars is missing in action ... let alone both.

