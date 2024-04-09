 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Davis out for Warriors-Lakers

The Lakers big man is out with a headache and nausea after getting hit in the eye last game

By Sean Keane
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis and Trayce Jackson-Davis fighting for rebounding position in March.
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Anthony Davis has always been a huge headache for the Golden State Warriors. Now, they’ll be fortunate enough to miss Davis for their final regular-season game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Sunday, Davis exited the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after the first quarter, following a play where Kyle Anderson hit Davis across the face on a dunk.

At the time, it seemed like the blow aggravated an eye injury Davis suffered from a Trayce Jackson-Davis elbow back in March, which also led to Davis leaving the game after a quarter. The Lakers ruled Davis out roughly 90 minutes before tipoff, after he reported severe headaches and nausea, although Coach Darvin Ham told reporters that The Brow is not in the concussion protocol.

It’s a big injury for a big game. With a win, the Warriors could get to within a half-game of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings, and secure the season series and the tiebreaker against the Lake Show. Should the Dubs win out, they would host a potential 9-10 play-in game at the Chase Center. They also have an outside chance to move up to eighth place, though the Sacramento Kings would have to lose three of their last four games.

As of an hour before game time, it’s not clear that the Lakers will have LeBron James, either. James missed Sunday’s game with stomach issues, missed the Lakers’ walkthrough today, and only arrived at the arena just before 6 PM.

Sunday’s loss could affect the Lakers’ decisions on their stars. Had they won Sunday, the Lakers had a strong chance at getting to seventh or eighth place, giving them two chances to win their way into the playoffs. With an extra loss, and with Golden State not displaying much home-court advantage, Los Angeles could try to pack it in, and try to make their stars as fresh as possible for the play-in games.

Of course, once we actually post this article, James will announce he’s playing, and put up a 45-point triple-double, starting a Lakers win streak that will launch them to the seven seed, a first-round upset, and a sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. But a really close sweep!

For the Warriors, they’re expected to get Andrew Wiggins back and have Gary Payton II available as well.

