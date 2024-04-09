Anthony Davis has always been a huge headache for the Golden State Warriors. Now, they’ll be fortunate enough to miss Davis for their final regular-season game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Davis is out per the Lakers with a headache and nausea. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2024

Sunday, Davis exited the Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after the first quarter, following a play where Kyle Anderson hit Davis across the face on a dunk.

Anthony Davis with an emphatic put back dunk and goes down grabbing his eye after getting hit in the face, and of course, no foul was called for AD pic.twitter.com/54HzMpjE7q — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) April 8, 2024

At the time, it seemed like the blow aggravated an eye injury Davis suffered from a Trayce Jackson-Davis elbow back in March, which also led to Davis leaving the game after a quarter. The Lakers ruled Davis out roughly 90 minutes before tipoff, after he reported severe headaches and nausea, although Coach Darvin Ham told reporters that The Brow is not in the concussion protocol.

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He showed up (to the arena) trying to play but he just couldn’t get over the headache and the nausea” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2024

It’s a big injury for a big game. With a win, the Warriors could get to within a half-game of the Lakers in the Western Conference standings, and secure the season series and the tiebreaker against the Lake Show. Should the Dubs win out, they would host a potential 9-10 play-in game at the Chase Center. They also have an outside chance to move up to eighth place, though the Sacramento Kings would have to lose three of their last four games.

As of an hour before game time, it’s not clear that the Lakers will have LeBron James, either. James missed Sunday’s game with stomach issues, missed the Lakers’ walkthrough today, and only arrived at the arena just before 6 PM.

I asked LeBron James if he was going to play tonight as he just made his way into the arena an hour and five minutes before tipoff: “I’m about to find out” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2024

Sunday’s loss could affect the Lakers’ decisions on their stars. Had they won Sunday, the Lakers had a strong chance at getting to seventh or eighth place, giving them two chances to win their way into the playoffs. With an extra loss, and with Golden State not displaying much home-court advantage, Los Angeles could try to pack it in, and try to make their stars as fresh as possible for the play-in games.

Of course, once we actually post this article, James will announce he’s playing, and put up a 45-point triple-double, starting a Lakers win streak that will launch them to the seven seed, a first-round upset, and a sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. But a really close sweep!

For the Warriors, they’re expected to get Andrew Wiggins back and have Gary Payton II available as well.