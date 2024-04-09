Warriors have the variance gods and confused coverages on their side as they rain artillery upon the Lakers

Whenever you look at NBA boxscores and see a team have a statistically dominant outing when it comes to shooting threes, your mind may wander to one of two reasons:

The variance gods were in a good mood and decided to bless that team (or they were in a bad mood and decided to punish the other team). The opposing team didn’t really defend the three-point line well.

The answer, as of most questions that have an either-or premise, lies somewhere in between. It can be true that a good shooting night — regardless of the quality of the defense being played — was plainly present. But baked into some of those looks were blown coverages, overhelping, insufficient rotations, and other booboos on defense that allowed the other team to step into threes without much of a hitch.

That’s exactly what happened in this win by the Golden State Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers. A huge caveat was the absence of Anthony Davis. It goes without saying that without Davis there to anchor the Lakers’ defense, there were multiple opportunities for the Warriors to score off of scramble situations. Instead of Lakers’ players staying home on their assignments — knowing that Davis being on the backline allows them the comfort of staying put — they need to commit to one or multiple help points that potentially opened them to perimeter shots.

One potential saving grace for the Lakers’ defense was the fact that the Warriors almost always had at least two non-shooting threats on the floor, which made those help points theoretically easier to execute. They were more than happy to help off of those non-shooters to clog lanes and make it harder for the Warriors to drive — and easier to funnel the ball away from offensive threats.

This is where testing fate with the variance gods comes in. It’s a calculated risk to decide to leave below-average shooters open, one often made on historical reputation — but it’s a risk, nonetheless. When those non-shooters do hit one shot, it’s often nothing to scoff at.

But when they hit another... and another... and another? It’s a clear sign the gods have made *their* decision:

On the Draymond Green three above, take note of where LeBron James is positioned when Steph Curry comes off the Trayce Jackson-Davis ballscreen:

James is compelled to help off of Green to relieve Jaxson Hayes of containment duties (allowing him to cover Jackson-Davis on the roll) and clog up the middle lane to cut off Curry’s drive. James knows that the read Curry will make is the pass to Green on the wing, as if to almost dare Curry to pass the ball.

Even though James makes the timely recovery, Green knocks down the shot anyway — something the Lakers will take. But again, it’s still a risk, no matter how calculated it may be.

Something similar happened in the second half — this time, with Gary Payton II as the man one pass away on the wing:

Knowing that Payton is the man he’s guarding, James once again helps off to provide relief at the “nail” (the middle of the free-throw line). Again, the Lakers are fine with Payton taking that shot, but to their luck, he makes it.

Green finished with a 5-of-7 clip on threes (up to 39.5% for the season) — part of a 26-of-41 clip (63.4%) by the Warriors that made history as the highest single-game three-point percentage by a team in NBA history (minimum 40 attempts). The variance gods — which seem to have a knack for punishing the Warriors — were on their side this time around.

But they were also helped by their efforts to sow confusion within the Lakers’ defense — who also did their part to get themselves into confusing coverage situations.

For example, on this inverted ballscreen possession:

A botched switch is often born out of miscommunication, which leads to different intentions. James wants to switch the ballscreen, while D’Angelo Russell thinks that the coverage is to stay home, especially when he has to face the prospect of guarding a bigger wing in Andrew Wiggins. The coverage disconnect gives Wiggins a moment of breathing room to pull up for a three.

The Lakers had more of these disconnected coverages as the game went on. Being confused against Wiggins is one thing — being confused against Curry, of all people, is asking to be punished:

Curry finished with 23 points on nine shots — including a perfect 6-of-6 on threes. He had the requisite scoring support from the likes of Green (15 points), Wiggins (17 points), and his fellow Splash Brother in Klay Thompson, who had 27 points on 15 shots (5-of-6 on twos, 5-of-10 on threes).

Thompson has been on quite a resurgence ever since he was benched against the Utah Jazz on February 15. In 26 games since then, he’s put up the following numbers:

19.2 points

54.8% on twos

41.7% on threes (on 9.5 attempts per game)

93.9% on free throws

61.3% True Shooting

One aspect of Thompson’s offense that has been fun to watch as of late is his off-ball movement. The chaos he generates without the ball in his hands rivals that of Curry’s — especially in situations where the Warriors haul in an offensive board and forces opponents into scramble mode, increasing the likelihood of mistakes being made:

Even while during prolonged slumps, Thompson has always been defended as if he could make a shot at any given moment. As aforementioned, teams often base their coverages on historical reputation instead of current form. They opted not to care about Green on the perimeter — resulting in their prayers being left on read by the basketball gods.

Thompson will almost always draw multiple bodies around screens. Save perhaps for guard-guard or other screening actions where he’s setting a screen for a like-sized teammate, his man will never choose to detach from him no matter what.

A fact the Warriors took advantage of to end the third quarter:

With Thompson setting the backscreen on Jackson-Davis’ man in “Stack” pick-and-roll (more commonly known as “Spain” pick-and-roll), Chris Paul is able to drive all the way to the rim because of Thompson’s backscreen *and* Gabe Vincent’s reluctance to switch off of Thompson.

This game marked the first time since 2015 that the trio of Curry, Thompson, and Green each made at least five threes in a single game. If this is a sign of things to come for the Warriors and their postseason form, it’s something to be hopeful for if you’re a Dubs fan.

If they manage to climb up to the eighth seed, they’ll have two chances to make it to the playoffs. The likeliest outcome is a 9-10 matchup that will provide the biggest obstacle to their playoff hopes, with their recent form being their only positive indicator of making it out of their (self-inflicted) hole.