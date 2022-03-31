A Golden State Warriors FAQ

You’re presumably here because you’re a fan of the Golden State Warriors. Or maybe you’re just an NBA fan who wants to learn more about the Warriors.

Whatever your reason for being here, welcome. And here are some basic, frequently asked questions regarding the Warriors.

How long have the Warriors been around?

The Warriors first season was 1946-47, in the Basketball Association of America (BAA), though they were the Philadelphia Warriors back then.

In the Warriors fourth season, in 1949-50, the BAA merged with the National Basketball League (NBL), and formed the National Basketball Association (NBA), making the Warriors one of the inaugural NBA teams.

When did the Warriors move to California?

The Warriors stayed in Philadelphia through the 1961-62 season before moving west for the 1962-63 season. There they took on the name San Francisco Warriors for nine seasons, before becoming the Golden State Warriors in the 1971-72 season.

Where do the Warriors play?

The Warriors play at Chase Center, which is located at 1 Warriors Way in San Francisco, California. The arena, which is on the water and also houses the team’s practice facility, was privately funded, and also hosts numerous entertainment events.

Where else have the Warriors played?

The Warriors played at the Philadelphia Arena from their inaugural season in 1946-47 through 1951-52. They moved to the Philadelphia Civic Center for the 1952-53 season, and stayed there until they left Philadelphia, occasionally returning to the Philadelphia Arena for games.

When the Warriors moved west for the 1962-63 season, they played at the Cow Palace in Daly City.

In 1971-72, when the team rebranded as the Golden State Warriors, they moved to what is now the Oakland Arena, but was most famously known as Oracle Arena, and often dubbed “Roaracle” for how loud it would get. They stayed there for 47 years.

The Warriors moved to Chase Center for the 2019-20 season.

How many championships have they won?

The Golden State Warriors have won four championships: In 1974-75, 2014-15, 2016-17, and 2017-18. The Finals MVPs in those years were, respectively, Rick Barry, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Durant, and Durant again.

When they were the Philadelphia Warriors, the franchise won the 1955-56 NBA Finals and the 1946-47 BAA Finals.

Who is the franchise’s leading scorer?

On April 12, 2021, Steph Curry became the franchise’s all-time scoring leader.

Who are their MVPs?

The Warriors have had three NBA MVPs: Wilt Chamberlain won the award in 1959-60 as a member of the Philadelphia Warriors, and Steph Curry won the award in both 2014-15 and 2015-16.

In 2015-16, Curry became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history.

What numbers have the Warriors retired?

The Warriors have retired six jerseys: Wilt Chamberlain (No. 13), Tom Meschery (No. 14), Al Attles (No. 16), Chris Mullin (No. 17), Rick Barry (No. 24), and Nate Thurmond (No. 42).

Do the Warriors have a mascot?

The Warriors do not have a mascot. They used to have a mascot named “Thunder,” but he was eliminated when the Seattle SuperSonics moved and became the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2008-09 NBA season.

Do the Warriors have a nickname?

The Warriors are affectionally called the “Dubs” by their fanbase, which is often called “Dub Nation.”

The nickname comes from shortening “Warriors” to “Ws,” which was then shortened even further to “Dubs.”

Go Dubs!